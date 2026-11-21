The Texas Longhorns stand firm in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 5 after moving up a spot, leaping the Notre Dame Fighting. And, as it stands, the Longhorns would host a playoff game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There's still football left to be played in the regular season before the postseason, with the Longhorns having two games remaining. They'll head into those games as heavy favorites, but no win in the SEC is ever guaranteed, especially when they face rivals who want nothing but to ruin Texas' playoff hopes.

The Longhorns head into the final two weeks of the regular season with their CFP hopes well in their control and with the goal of a deep postseason run obviously at the top of mind; the defensive side of the ball will be the one that undoubtedly has the bigger say.

Texas' Defense Can Will It to Postseason Wins

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texas offense will be questioned on whether it can carry the Longhorns into a deep postseason, and for good reason, the season has been up and down for the unit with plenty of struggles that rear their ugly heads on most Saturdays.

However, what can't be questioned is that the Longhorns have a defense more than capable of carrying Texas into the later rounds of the playoffs. The Texas defense is among the best in the nation, ranking third in red zone defense, seventh in defensive passing efficiency and 10th in sacks per game.

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In the SEC, the Longhorns are also towards the top of the conference in many categories, ranking No. 3 in scoring defense, No. 4 in rushing and total defense, No. 5 in passing defense and tied for fourth in sacks.

During the Longhorns' four-game winning streak, three of those wins have come against ranked opponents. The defense has found a new level, as opposing offenses have largely been held in check, averaging fewer than 20 points per game.

And in those games, the Texas defense has created plenty of havoc, creating eight turnovers and recording 11 sacks.

The biggest question facing the Longhorns when it comes to making a postseason run is their inefficiencies on offense and the turnover-prone nature of quarterback Arch Manning, who, at times this season, has left his defense out to dry in complicated sudden change situations.

However, the Longhorns will have one of the best units in the country, spearheaded by defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, whose aggressive play calling and complex scheme have been difficult for teams to play against.

In the postseason, defense travels more than offense does, and for the Longhorns, they have one of the best in the nation on their side, and if Texas does make a long run in the playoffs, it'll undoubtedly be fueled by the defensive side of the ball.

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