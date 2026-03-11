The Key Difference In 2026 For Longhorns Defensive Star Graceson Littleton

The Texas Longhorns have been able to pride themselves on being one of the premier defenses in the country, building a threat at all three levels on that side of the ball.

While as a unit they may have taken a slight step back in 2025, the Longhorns found a defensive gem in freshman Graceson Littleton. Instantly turning heads in the first game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes and only growing better as the season continued on.

Now moving into his second season on the Forty Acres, and expected to take on an expanded role on the defense, Littleton believes the game has slowed down for him, and will allow him to be even better for 2026.

Immediate Impact

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Littleton was electric last season, and was quietly one of the most dependable pieces in the Longhorns secondary that was constantly bitten by the injury bug throughout the year. He played in all 13 games on the season, primarily at the STAR position, which is a versatile role on the defense, primarily acting as a nickelback while on the field.

"I'd probably just say like my keys," Littleton said when asked what slowed down for him during last season. "You know some plays we have to keep the tackle, see it it's run, pass, then key the back, then key the receiver. It's little things like that, just kind of doing my job, I think overall has slowed down."

He would finish the season with 47 total tackles, including 33 of them as solo tackles, while also adding four tackles for loss on the year. He was a nuisance to opposing defenses as well, forcing two fumbles and defending eight passes, while snagging two interceptions and 11 interception return yards on the season.

"My expectations are obviously to dominate in everything I do," Littleton continued on. "I want to be the best, I want to excel in everything I do."

Now with a defense surrounding him that will be primarily made of new faces from both the transfer portal and a young crop of talent that will be looking to contribute, Littleton will be relied on to move around in the STAR positon, and play some outside corner as well.

With a high motor and IQ, he has the production and experience to be not only just the best player in the secondary for the Longhorns, but one of the best in the nation as well. Should Littleton take that next step up, it will be significant for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's first season.