Alabama Star Will Anderson Praises Longhorns Fans as 'Loudest Environment' He Has Played In

AUSTIN - After nearly pulling off the upset of the college football season on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns put the nation on notice in multiple ways.

One of the main takeaways from the matchup was the resurgence of the Longhorns crowd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which was the loudest it has been in recent memory.

It was so loud in fact that even the Alabama players such as Will Anderson, who consistently faces the loudest environments in the country in the SEC from week to week said it was one of the loudest stadiums they have ever played in.

"To be honest, since I've been here these last three years, this is probably the loudest environment I've played in," Anderson said. "Probably the hardest game I've played in since I've been in college football. Their fans were super loud, they had a lot of energy. But the atmosphere was crazy."

Kicker Will Reichard echoed Anderson's sentiment about the Texas crowd as well, comparing it to an SEC stadium.

"Yeah I think I would agree," Reichard said. "It was crazy, but we also play in the SEC, too, to where stadiums get loud. So it was a big deal just because we've played in a lot of loud games before."

Can the Longhorns repeat that environment in Week 3 against UTSA? Sarkisian sure hopes so.

“We only have five more chances to go do this at home," Sarkisian said. "Maximizing these opportunities to come together (with) Longhorn nation and be together as one, that atmosphere was raucous. And that’s exactly how I want it.”

