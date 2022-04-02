Longhorn Stars Forging Unique Bond with New Assistant Coaches

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Jordan Whittington didn't quite get the results they hoped for last season.

A 5-7 record included a six-game losing streak and a missed opportunity at a bowl game appearance. On top of that, both players suffered injuries at different points in the season, as Robinson's dislocated elbow forced him to miss the final two games.

But now with six spring practices under their belts as of Saturday afternoon, the duo feels ready for a fresh start, something that has been made easier with the help of new running backs coach Tashard Choice and new receivers coach Brennan Marion.

The 37-year-old Choice and 34-year-old Marion are bringing a youthful feel to the offense during practice. Robinson spoke Thursday on the infectious energy Choice brings to the running back room.

"It’s a great transition," Robinson said. "I love coach Choice. He does everything with us. He runs with us, lifts with us, he’ll chase us down. He’s really active for his age. He’s always ready to go for everything, but he still gets us honed in on what we need to do and when we make great plays, he’s right down there with us."

Choice, who played six seasons in the NFL with four different teams, quickly latched onto the mentor role that comes with having a star running back like Robinson. The Longhorns' leading-rusher from a season ago says the new coaching addition has already been working wonders for him.

"He came in off the bat, we had a great conversation about everything," Robinson said. "Everyone can feel his presence out there ... on top of that he’s gonna teach you everything you need to know. He’s been a big help for me."

After Texas' first spring practice on March 22, head coach Steve Sarkisian called Marion a "technician" for his ability to teach the receivers at a high level. Whittington, who missed four games with a clavicle injury last season, already feels a connection with his new position coach.

"He’s somebody I feel like we all can relate to," he said. "We have fun. He’s like a really close friend but also when it’s time to coach, we respect him as a coach. He has so much new-age stuff that he does to where we’re always learning something new."



Marion joined the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 after a stop at Hawaii, helping the Panthers improve into one of the best passing offenses in college football.

Pitt finished the year ranking No. 5 in the nation in passing, averaging 350.2 yards per game. He was also instrumental in Pittsburgh wideout Jordan Addison winning the 2021 Biletnikoff award, which goes to the nation's top wide receiver.

With loaded talent on the field and on the coaching staff, the Texas offense seems set for a bounce-back year in 2022.

