LOOK: Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Flexes NIL Deal with Lamborghini

Bijan Robinson has established himself as an offensive superstar at running back for the Texas Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian.

So when the NIL deals have come calling, Robinson has answered. He announced on social media Tuesday a new deal with C4 energy drink. But on Thursday, Robinson showcased his newest NIL deal - and it might be the best one yet.

The to-be junior running back now has a formal NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin, he announced on Instagram. Robinson posed with one of the cars to officially announce the sponsorship.

When Dreams turn into Reality. God, I'm Grateful. Thank you @lamboaustintx for the partnership! #lambopartnership

Robinson had a sophomore season to remember.

Operating as a workhorse back for Sarkisian's offense, he accounted for 221 total touches, 1,422 yards from scrimmage, and 15 total touchdowns. And he didn't even play the final two games of the season due to a dislocated elbow.

After announcing he would be returning for his junior season, Robinson inked an NIL deal with the boxing streaming service DAZN. The Tucson native served as a brand ambassador for the platform, using promotions through social media and appearances on the streaming service to help drive viewership.

Luckily for Longhorn nation, it looks like the lucrative NIL success means Robinson is here to stay. Star receiver Xavier Worthy was reportedly bribed with hefty NIL money from one Power 5 school before the transfer portal deadline on Sunday.

But with deals like Lamborghini, it's hard to say no to Texas.

