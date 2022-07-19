Skip to main content

PFF's Top 25 RBs: Longhorns' Bijan Robinson No. 1?

It's Robinson vs. Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn in the latest rankings release.

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

The Tucson native was a workhorse for Sarkisian this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

And with Texas' star now at full health, he's fixing to be one of the country's best running backs once again. 

Pro Football Focus revealed its list for the top 25 college running backs for the 2022-23 season and has Robinson slotted in at No. 2 on the list behind the Kansas State Wildcats' do-it-all back Deuce Vaughn. The list states that the rankings have nothing to do with pro-level potential, as Robinson would have a real argument for being No. 1 in that case. 

Robinson and Texas star receiver Xavier Worthy were also just named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday. The Maxwell Award has been given to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

With both players set to be arguably the best at their positions next season, the Longhorns are well on their way to improving from a 5-7 record a year ago. 

