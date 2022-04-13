‘In Sark We Trust’, Says Ex-Longhorn DE Charles Omenihu After Ojomo Comments
Former Texas Longhorns defensive end Charles Omenihu was an undeniable threat as a pass-rusher during his four seasons on the Forty Acres.
A current member of the San Francisco 49ers, Omenihu played under head coaches Charlie Strong and Tom Herman during his time with Texas but is keeping close tabs on his alma mater's push toward success under Steve Sarkisian.
The second-year head coach received some criticism Tuesday for the way he approached the handling of comments senior defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made about the state of the program.
“It’s hard… 18-20-year-old guys coming in caring about the wrong things instead of winning," Ojomo said Thursday. “It needs to be players led, coaches fed. Coaches come and go … Players have to make a stand and basically say enough is enough. Like, 7-6 BS Texas isn't happening no more.”
Sark responded:
“If you're really a family, you don't go out and talk about family business. (Ojomo) won’t be talking to (the media) for a while.”
Omenihu, who was teammates with Ojomo for one season in 2018, took to Twitter Tuesday to defend Texas' culture and what some might call a "soft" approach from Sarkisian.
In what was one of the more successful seasons for the Horns in the 2010s, Texas beat potential CFP candidate Georgia 28-21 in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, as Omenihu and Ojomo lined up with one another on the defensive line. A winning culture felt like it was beginning to bud after the win, but the Horns have just a 20-15 record since.
Omenihu, now with four years of experience in the NFL, likely shares the same frustrations with Ojomo, but understands the proper approach that's required when speaking to the media.
The Texans traded Omenihu to San Francisco midseason this past year. He became a consistent presence for the 49ers, who came up one drive short of a Super Bowl appearance after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.
Omenihu finished his Longhorns career with 115 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
