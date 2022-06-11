Skip to main content

'Home School': Texas WR Target Johntay Cook Talks Decision Between Longhorns & A&M

Cook has remained high on the Longhorns throughout his recruiting process and it's clear that nothing has changed per his most recent conversation with Sports Illustrated

The historic rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies is set to renew in the SEC in the coming seasons.

But before the two teams meet again, they'll continue to jostle over top talent on the recruiting trail. This includes 2023 Desoto (Desoto, TX) receiver Johntay Cook II, who spoke with LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. at the Cam Newton Overtime 7-on-7 event in Las Vegas Friday about the looming decision between the Longhorns and Aggies

When Garcia spoke to Cook, the receiver was sporting some fresh Longhorns cleats and a Texas book bag while discussing the love for both in-state schools as well as what has kept the Horns atop his list. 

"Coach Sark, man," Cook told SI. "Texas, I'm from Texas. I mean, gotta love your home school. A&M is a home school too. They both home schools, it's just about which one you love more."

Schematically, the two programs have a much different focus from one another, something Cook has recognized up to this point.

"It's not too much different (between Texas and A&M)," he said. "Texas is Big 12 and A&M is SEC. Texas is a little bit more of an offensive-based team, A&M is a defensive-based team." 

Cook made headlines earlier this April when he made a visit to the Forty Acres, as a few playful jabs at Texas' lack of recent football success stirred the pot. But the Longhorns still remain one of his top choices. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bijan-isu1
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson joins SirusXM to talk about 2022 College Football Season

Bijan Robinson discusses what he has been doing in the offseason and how he is becoming more of a leader

By Adam Glick54 seconds ago
54 seconds ago
Gordon TCU 1
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: ECU Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 2-1 After the Fourth Inning

The Longhorns take on the Pirates looking to extend their season at least one more game.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
IMG_0498
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Think Elite 2023 WR Recruit Jalen Brown Can Be 'Wide Receiver One'

Jalen Brown spoke with Sports Illustrated about the next steps in his recruitment and broke down some of the schools that are in contention for his signature.

By Michael Gresser5 hours ago
5 hours ago

"All (Texas) got is swimming trophies and s***," Cook said in April. "No football trophies."

Cook has even admitted that he's likely to team up with running back target Reuben Owens and quarterback prodigy Arch Manning, who are both highly-touted Texas recruits for 2023. 

"Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook told our Matt Galatzan. “But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

Wherever Cook ends up, he'll look to use his elite speed as a weapon that can take the top off of opposing defenses. And if his list of top destinations remains the same, he could find himself in the SEC if Texas makes the move to the conference sooner rather than later 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

bijan-isu1
Football

Bijan Robinson joins SirusXM to talk about 2022 College Football Season

Bijan Robinson discusses what he has been doing in the offseason and how he is becoming more of a leader

By Adam Glick54 seconds ago
Gordon TCU 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: ECU Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 2-1 After the Fourth Inning

The Longhorns take on the Pirates looking to extend their season at least one more game.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
IMG_0498
Recruiting

Longhorns Think Elite 2023 WR Recruit Jalen Brown Can Be 'Wide Receiver One'

Jalen Brown spoke with Sports Illustrated about the next steps in his recruitment and broke down some of the schools that are in contention for his signature.

By Michael Gresser5 hours ago
texas longhorns football
Football

Game Predictions for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
ramey WV|U
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns G Courtney Ramey Finds New Home in Pac 12

The former Longhorn is now heading to the Pac 12

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
Ryan Wingo
Recruiting

Elite 2024 WR Wingo Sets Texas Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Football

Two Texas Longhorn receivers named in top 10 of On3 College Football Impact 300

On3 reveals top 10 returning wide receivers with Xavier Worthy and Isiah Neyor making the list

By Adam GlickJun 10, 2022
Hansen regional
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas' Pitching Woes Continue, Fall to ECU 13-7

The Longhorns take on the Pirates on Friday afternoon

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 10, 2022