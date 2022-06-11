'Home School': Texas WR Target Johntay Cook Talks Decision Between Longhorns & A&M

Cook has remained high on the Longhorns throughout his recruiting process and it's clear that nothing has changed per his most recent conversation with Sports Illustrated

The historic rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies is set to renew in the SEC in the coming seasons.

But before the two teams meet again, they'll continue to jostle over top talent on the recruiting trail. This includes 2023 Desoto (Desoto, TX) receiver Johntay Cook II, who spoke with LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. at the Cam Newton Overtime 7-on-7 event in Las Vegas Friday about the looming decision between the Longhorns and Aggies

When Garcia spoke to Cook, the receiver was sporting some fresh Longhorns cleats and a Texas book bag while discussing the love for both in-state schools as well as what has kept the Horns atop his list.

"Coach Sark, man," Cook told SI. "Texas, I'm from Texas. I mean, gotta love your home school. A&M is a home school too. They both home schools, it's just about which one you love more."

Schematically, the two programs have a much different focus from one another, something Cook has recognized up to this point.

"It's not too much different (between Texas and A&M)," he said. "Texas is Big 12 and A&M is SEC. Texas is a little bit more of an offensive-based team, A&M is a defensive-based team."

Cook made headlines earlier this April when he made a visit to the Forty Acres, as a few playful jabs at Texas' lack of recent football success stirred the pot. But the Longhorns still remain one of his top choices.

"All (Texas) got is swimming trophies and s***," Cook said in April. "No football trophies."

Cook has even admitted that he's likely to team up with running back target Reuben Owens and quarterback prodigy Arch Manning, who are both highly-touted Texas recruits for 2023.

"Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook told our Matt Galatzan. “But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

Wherever Cook ends up, he'll look to use his elite speed as a weapon that can take the top off of opposing defenses. And if his list of top destinations remains the same, he could find himself in the SEC if Texas makes the move to the conference sooner rather than later

