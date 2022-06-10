Skip to main content

Game Predictions for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference at DKR on Sept. 3 in what will be the season-opening game for both teams. The Longhorns won the only all-time meeting between the two programs in 2009, as Texas legends Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley powered the Horns to a 59-20 win.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Louisiana-Monroe matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch, and the betting odds for the game. 

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup. On Monday, we'll be starting our week-long preview of the Texas-Alabama game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

There might not be a team with bigger expectations or more to prove in the Big 12 than the Texas Longhorns. And in their week one matchup with Louisiana Monroe, they will want to do their best to show the world how much they have improved. Steve Sarkisian will look to run up the score as much as he can here, while showing off all of his brand new shiny weapons on offense. That said, he will surely leave a little bit in the bag for his team’s Week 2 showdown with Alabama.

Texas 55, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Much like last season, Texas should be studying the quarterback position. The battle has been neck and neck between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, but the same was said last year between the latter and Casey Thomson. Both quarterbacks should see substantial reps in preparation for Alabama. Either way, watch out for new receiver Isaiah Neyor to give Texas fans a reason to think he might be the best reciever on staff.

Texas 41, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Week One for Texas Longhorns football might usher in the Quinn Ewers era on The Forty Acres, should Ewers be named the starting quarterback ahead of the game. While the Longhorns should win this game comfortably, they will undoubtedly look to see what improvements their defense and offensive lines have made over the course of the offseason, as those two units might determine just how successful Texas football is in 2022.

Texas 41, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Texas lost to 2-10 Kansas this past season. In the second game of the year, the Jayhawks were demolished 49-22 by another Sun Belt team, Coastal Carolina, but still managed to beat the Horns 57-56 in a signature overtime win on the road late in the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ramey WV|U
Play
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns G Courtney Ramey Finds New Home in Pac 12

The former Longhorn is now heading to the Pac 12

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ryan Wingo
Play
Recruiting

Elite 2024 WR Wingo Sets Texas Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Play
Football

Two Texas Longhorn receivers named in top 10 of On3 College Football Impact 300

On3 reveals top 10 returning wide receivers with Xavier Worthy and Isiah Neyor making the list

By Adam Glick4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Do last year’s results mean anything? Not necessarily. But the Longhorns will need to be on their heels to avoid a major season-opening upset, especially since the Alabama Crimson Tide will come rolling into Austin the following weekend. With all that said, Texas should cruise in this one or avoid national embarrassment and criticism.

Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

ULM went 4-8 last year, and while Tommy Bowden is a crafty coach, the Warhawks are here for the paycheck. You'll see multiple quarterbacks and a lot of second-stringers in this one as the Longhorns prepare themselves for Alabama the following week.

 Texas 67, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

This is a game for the Longhorns to showcase their high-powered offense. I think they will have no problem running and throwing all over this sub-par defense. The question for me is how does the offensive line protect Ewers and Bijian on the ground. On the defensive side, I’m looking forward to see how the linebackers play. I think that is a key piece for our defense to succeed this year. I like the horns to go up early, cruise to victory, and get the season started with a win.

Texas 45, Lousiana-Monroe 14

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer/Editor

This will be a long-awaited game for Texas fans, as the Quinn Ewers era should begin in Austin. The big question for the Longhorns will be the performance of the offensive and defensive lines. Texas will still be fine-tuning both position groups but should handle ULM easily.

Texas 35, Lousiana-Monroe 13

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

ramey WV|U
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns G Courtney Ramey Finds New Home in Pac 12

The former Longhorn is now heading to the Pac 12

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Ryan Wingo
Recruiting

Elite 2024 WR Wingo Sets Texas Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Football

Two Texas Longhorn receivers named in top 10 of On3 College Football Impact 300

On3 reveals top 10 returning wide receivers with Xavier Worthy and Isiah Neyor making the list

By Adam Glick4 hours ago
Hansen regional
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas' Pitching Woes Continue, Fall to ECU 13-7

The Longhorns take on the Pirates on Friday afternoon

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
DCADC
News

Four New Schools Set to Officially Join Big 12 in 2023

BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will begin play in the Big 12 starting in 2023

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
ghnewsok-OK-5660964-fe85f266
Football

Darrell Royal & Barry Switzer Listed Among the Top College Football Coaching Rivalries

USA TODAY Sports columnist Paul Myerberg presented the top 10 coaching rivalries in college football, including former coach Darrell Royal

By Tomer Barazani9 hours ago
AP21150677966413
News

Sooners Sweep Longhorns in WCWS Championship Series

Texas kept it a game for four innings, but Oklahoma ultimately pulled away to defend its national title

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
USATSI_18469725
Baseball

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Melendez was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday afternoon.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 9, 2022