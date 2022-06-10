Game Predictions for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference at DKR on Sept. 3 in what will be the season-opening game for both teams. The Longhorns won the only all-time meeting between the two programs in 2009, as Texas legends Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley powered the Horns to a 59-20 win.

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup. On Monday, we'll be starting our week-long preview of the Texas-Alabama game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

There might not be a team with bigger expectations or more to prove in the Big 12 than the Texas Longhorns. And in their week one matchup with Louisiana Monroe, they will want to do their best to show the world how much they have improved. Steve Sarkisian will look to run up the score as much as he can here, while showing off all of his brand new shiny weapons on offense. That said, he will surely leave a little bit in the bag for his team’s Week 2 showdown with Alabama.

Texas 55, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Much like last season, Texas should be studying the quarterback position. The battle has been neck and neck between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, but the same was said last year between the latter and Casey Thomson. Both quarterbacks should see substantial reps in preparation for Alabama. Either way, watch out for new receiver Isaiah Neyor to give Texas fans a reason to think he might be the best reciever on staff.

Texas 41, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Week One for Texas Longhorns football might usher in the Quinn Ewers era on The Forty Acres, should Ewers be named the starting quarterback ahead of the game. While the Longhorns should win this game comfortably, they will undoubtedly look to see what improvements their defense and offensive lines have made over the course of the offseason, as those two units might determine just how successful Texas football is in 2022.

Texas 41, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Texas lost to 2-10 Kansas this past season. In the second game of the year, the Jayhawks were demolished 49-22 by another Sun Belt team, Coastal Carolina, but still managed to beat the Horns 57-56 in a signature overtime win on the road late in the season.

Do last year’s results mean anything? Not necessarily. But the Longhorns will need to be on their heels to avoid a major season-opening upset, especially since the Alabama Crimson Tide will come rolling into Austin the following weekend. With all that said, Texas should cruise in this one or avoid national embarrassment and criticism.

Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

ULM went 4-8 last year, and while Tommy Bowden is a crafty coach, the Warhawks are here for the paycheck. You'll see multiple quarterbacks and a lot of second-stringers in this one as the Longhorns prepare themselves for Alabama the following week.

Texas 67, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

This is a game for the Longhorns to showcase their high-powered offense. I think they will have no problem running and throwing all over this sub-par defense. The question for me is how does the offensive line protect Ewers and Bijian on the ground. On the defensive side, I’m looking forward to see how the linebackers play. I think that is a key piece for our defense to succeed this year. I like the horns to go up early, cruise to victory, and get the season started with a win.

Texas 45, Lousiana-Monroe 14

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer/Editor

This will be a long-awaited game for Texas fans, as the Quinn Ewers era should begin in Austin. The big question for the Longhorns will be the performance of the offensive and defensive lines. Texas will still be fine-tuning both position groups but should handle ULM easily.

Texas 35, Lousiana-Monroe 13

