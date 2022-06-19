Skip to main content

How Does Texas' QB Room Stack Up to Rest of Nation?

The Longhorns have their quarterbacks for the present along with a potential dual-threat answer for the future

The Texas Longhorns have more quarterback talent than they might know what to do with. With two legitimate starters in Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card set to compete for the starting job, the Horns have a good problem on their hands. True freshman Maalik Murphy could also become a real problem in the foreseeable future as he continues to progress out of a walking boot. 

And with a quarterback-friendly coach like Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns have the makings of one of the best quarterback rooms in the country.

CBS Sports revealed its list Wednesday of the five-best quarterback rooms headed into the 2022-23 season. Though Texas failed to crack the top five, they were listed as an honorable mention. The only knock? A lack of experience. 

Here's what CBS had to say: 

Quinn Ewers is a former No. 1 recruit and freshman Maalik Murphy ranked among the top 200 players, too. Hudson Card beat out upperclassman Casey Thompson for the starting job over the offseason and still has plenty of upside. The only thing keeping this group off the list is experience. 

Card is the most experienced of the three, but was quite inconsistent last season after winning the starting nod over Casey Thompson. 

Ewers, on the other hand, is the most likely of the two to win the starting job despite not completing a collegiate pass yet. It'll be interesting to see if a lack of experience plagues the former Ohio State Buckeye as he faces some early-season challenges, including a Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

