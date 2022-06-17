The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide

Headlining the 2022 season will be the highly anticipated matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide on September 10th.

Steve Sarkisian, who once coached under Alabama legend Nick Saban, will be on the opposite sideline with an opportunity to shock the world and defeat his former team.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Louisiana-Monroe matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch, and the betting odds for the game.

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup against Alabama.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will be up against the toughest test in the Steve Sarkisian era. They will be much improved, with playmakers at the skill positions that rival anyone else in the country. Unfortunately, the biggest weakness for the Horns, the trenches, is the biggest strength for the Tide. Alabama should win this one comfortably, even if Texas puts up a good first-half fight.

Alabama 41 Texas 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Yes, it's an early game. Yes, the Longhorns improved this offseason with prospects such as Isaiah Neyor and Quinn Ewers joining the offense. And yes, Texas should be at least an eight-win program this fall. It's Alabama and the Longhorns' offensive line struggled with Big 12 defenses. Better luck in 2023, Texas

Alabama 38, Texas 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The Texas Longhorns will enter week two against the Alabama Crimson Tide as 15 point underdogs, and it isn't hard to see why. Alabama played in a national championship last season while Texas went 5-7, including an overtime loss to Kansas. At home. That being said, this Texas team should be vastly improved and is likely to show strides of improvement. However, they aren't quite on that Alabama level yet, which will show come September.

Alabama 38 Texas 28

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Even in a perfect world, the Longhorns would still fall short in this one. In what is for sure to be an exciting game, Texas might be a little too jittery against a Nick Saban-coached defense that once again made it to the College Football Playoff last season. Alabama would have to severely beat itself, something that won’t happen given the hype surrounding this game and the extra gear that opposing teams tend to put on when marching into Austin. It pains me to say, but give me the Tide in a blowout.

Alabama 45, Texas 23

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Ultimately, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be too much for the Longhorns to handle. Our offensive line will be at a disadvantage against a strong Alabama front that will apply constant pressure on Quinn Ewers. Longhorns will put up a fight but it will not be enough.

Alabama 42, Texas 21

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

Alabama is too explosive on the offensive end, leading to a second-half surge. Quinn Ewers will show a lot of promise in his first true test, but the defense will be exploited against an Alabama offense including Heisman Bryce Young

Alabama 45, Texas 24

