Longhorns Get Revenge on Aggies' Mascot For Lone Star Showdown
All is fair in love and war, and that extends to rivalries in college football as well. The Texas Longhorns made a decision regarding the status of the Texas A&M Aggies' beloved mascot, Reveille.
After last year's first Lone Star Showdown in over a decade, the Longhorns were hoping to bring their well-known mascot, Bevo, hoping to show off the pride of the Forty Acres as they renewed one of the sport's biggest rivalries.
The Aggies had other plans, though, opting to ban the Longhorns' mascot from being in attendance for the game. This year, as the Longhorns hosted, they were able to get their revenge and ban Reveille from being in attendance in the Forty Acres.
In the Dog House
The Lone Star Showdown remains one of the most highly regarded rivalries, stemming from the two flagship programs in Texas. With hatred stemming at every level between the two schools, even the animals aren't exempt from feeling some of the backlash that happens when the two teams clash on Black Friday.
Reveille, the mascot for the Aggies, and often regarded as one of the most beautiful and well-trained dogs in college football. However, she is still banned from being on the sideline, even with her Corps of Cadets handlers near her at all times.
While it may seem like it was due to the SEC Championship incident where Bevo went after Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, the real reasoning is simpler and way prettier. When the Longhorns traveled to College Station last season to reignite their rivalry, the Aggies banned Bevo from being on the sidelines, meaning the Longhorns' mascot would not be present for the rivalry game for the first time in history.
Now the Longhorns get their revenge, opting to give their rivals the exact same treatment that was extended to them last season. While the Aggies defended their decision, saying the new renovations in the stadium left less sideline space and no open end zone with enough space for Bevo to be penned, it made the Longhorns' decision easy this year.
Bevo won't be the only animal at the game, though, as the Longhorns will host the actual Budweiser Clydesdales for the first time since 1998. While it may seem like advertisement publicity, it could also be a subtle shot at the Aggies, showing that they have enough room to accommodate other animals.
Regardless, the mascots won't be on the field deciding the outcome of the game, but if the Aggies needed any extra juice for this game, the Longhorns gave them some.
The Longhorns will host the Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT