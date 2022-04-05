Sark: Texas WR Jordan Whittington 'Highlight' of Spring Practice

Receiver has played in only 14 games over three seasons at Texas.

After coming off a 5-7 season, the Texas Longhorns are seven practices into spring ball. Seven more remain before the Orange-White spring game on April 23.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice, emphasizing growth and consistency as areas the team needs to focus throughout the offseason.

But when asked about the best things he's seen so far, Sarkisian raved about the play and preparation of receiver Jordan Whittington.

USA Today Sports Jordan Whittington

"I would probably say (Whittington has) been kind of the highlight of what we got going," Sarkisian said. "I think Jordan has really invested in himself kind of physically and mentally all offseason long and it is showing right now in spring practice. I think he’s in great condition, making a lot of plays. He’s being a versatile guy."

Before Xavier Worthy took over as Texas' No. 1 receiving threat, Whittington was the team's top pass-catcher through the first five games. He paced the Horns in receiving yards (324) and receptions (21) headed into a matchup with rival Oklahoma on Oct. 9.

The receiving duo seemed ready to hit their stride against the Sooners, but that's when Whittington went down with a broken collarbone. He missed the next five games before returning in the season finale.

USA Today Sports Jordan Whittington

“I would say Jordan has really put himself in position and has played really good football," Sarkisian said. "He was playing really well for us through the first four games a year ago. I didn’t think he played great when he got back and I understand. You break a collarbone … it didn’t feel like the same kid we had at the beginning of the season.”

Whittington has played in just 14 games through three seasons, but admitted Thursday he's altered his process in order to avoid another injury this year.

"I changed pretty much my whole routine where I'm 100 percent committed myself to staying healthy and taking care of my body," Whittington said.

The Longhorns open the 2022 season against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Sept. 3.

USA Today Sports Jordan Whittington

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.