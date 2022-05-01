Skip to main content

Texas Kicker Cameron Dicker One Of Three Longhorns to Sign UDFA Deals

The Longhorns were not well represented at the NFL Draft, but a handful of players did find their way to the next level

The Texas Longhorns had a rough showing at the NFL Draft in 2022, with zero Longhorns being selected for the first time since the 2014 season. 

However, a handful of Longhorns were still able to find their way to the next level via undrafted free agency, with ex-kicker, Cameron Dicker, leading the way. 

Dicker was the most well-known Longhorn to sign an undrafted free agent deal, heading to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. 

The Rams, who just so happen to be in the market for a full-time kicker, will give Dicker a serious look in camp.

Dicker is coming off of the best season of his career from an accuracy standpoint, hitting 86.7 percent of his attempts, including a perfect 10-10 from 20-39 yards. Dicker also made 49 of his 50 extra-point attempts. 

The Lake Travis native finishes his Longhorns career scoring 386 points -- the most points ever by a Texas kicker and the third-most in program history regardless of position. 

He also finishes as Texas' career leader in field goals made (60), career attempts (79), is second all-time in extra points made (206) and attempted (210), and fourth in career field goal accuracy at 75.9 percent.

While it will be difficult to replace Dicker, the Longhorns have a pair of talented kickers waiting in the wings for next season, including one of the 2021 class' top kicking prospects, Bert Auburn.

The Longhorns also had two other players sign deals in the undrafted free agent market, including safety Brenden Schooler, who signed with the New England Patriots, and Josh Thompson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

