Longhorns Land Visit From Four-Star Wide Receiver

The Texas Longhorns are continuing their push for the top players in the class of 2027.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff currently have the No. 8 class in the 2027 cycle and they show no signs of slowing down.

That includes landing an official visit from one of the best players in Texas,

Four-Star Wide Receiver Julian Caldwell Schedules Official Visit With Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team warm up before the game against San Jose State Spartans | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell scheduled an official visit with the Texas Longhorns yesterday, which was announced via his X account.

Take a look:

The Argyle High School product is the No. 9 player in the state of Texas and the No. 60 player overall, according to 247 Sports Composite Ranking. He is also the country's 12th-ranked wide receiver.

The 6'0,185lb wideout is highly sought after. He has received 39 offers with all but one coming from power-five schools.

Luckily for the Longhorns, there seems to be mutual interest. Texas's camp was the only one Caldwell attended over the summer and the Longhorns are the first team he scheduled an official visit with.

That being said, Texas has competition, as Caldwell has already taken unofficial visits with the likes of LSU, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

Caldwell racked up 94 catches for 1737 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He was 15th in the country in receiving yards.

The Under Armour and MaxPreps Junior All-American led Argyle to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the UIL 5A D2 Quarterfinals, where they barely lost after missing a go-ahead field goal with 30 seconds left. Caldwell, for his part, put up 10 catches and 167 yards.

It is clear that the Longhorns want to continue surrounding their quarterbacks with weapons, as they have already signed 2027 four-star wide receiver Easton Royal and three-star tight end JT Geraci. Also evident is the Longhorns' commitment to keeping talent in-state, as four of their six commitments in the 2027 class are from Texas.

Sarkisian and his staff have brought in a lot of talent on the outside in recent years, bringing in seven blue-chip wideouts from 2024-2026, so landing a commitment from Caldwell would only continue that trend.

The Longhorns are going all in on 2026 and are likely looking at somewhat of an identity reset in 2027 with the expected departure of quarterback Arch Manning.

If that happens, Caldwell could be a key building block for the next four years of Texas football.