Longhorns Orange-White Game Live Tracker

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns are hitting the field for the first time for their annual Orange-White spring football game, allowing fans all around the country to get their first look at what kind of program Sarkisian is building in Austin.

With so much left to decide heading into the offseason, Saturday will also provide the new coaching staff with an opportunity to gauge how their players look in a live game scenario, and how they could fit into their scheme going forward.

“We’ll play a game. We’ll keep score," Sarkisian said in an interview with local Austin radio station 104.9 The Horn. "The reality of it is, it’ll be a very, very, very pared-down version of our offense and our defense, it’ll be a very conservative style of play, in essence, not showing a lot, but it should allow our guys to play fast, but I want them to compete, they put in a lot of work. They deserve to go out and play and every guy’s going to get an opportunity to get out there and do his thing and run around and fly around and make plays and it should be very competitive in the end and that’s the whole idea.”

1st Quarter: Star running back Bijan Robinson wasted no time getting going early on in the spring game, busting out for a 10-yard carry and a first down on the opening play of the game.

From Casey Thompson led an impressive drive for the first-team offense, hitting Jordan Whittington for a big gain, and connecting with running back Gabriel Watson to put the Orange team on the outskirts of the red zone.

Following another big 15-yard run from Robinson, the super-sophomore punched the ball into the end zone on a six-yard run on the very next play, putting the Orange up 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

Change of possession

On the ensuing drive, Hudson Card looked impressive as well, completing his first pass of the game, and hitting his next pass right on the numbers, though the receiver dropped the ball.

Card showed good awareness in the pocket on third down, moving right to left under pressure. The pass fell incomplete, however, forcing an incompletion.

Change of possession

Following a solid run from Bijan Robinson to open the next drive, the Orange offense sputtered with a pair of incompletions, forcing a punt back to Hudson Card and the White team.

Change of possession

On Card's next drive, drops plagued the White offense yet again, with Malcolm Epps dropping a first down reception on third and six, following a four-yard reception from Kelvontay Dixon.

Change of possession

Following the punt, Gabriel Watson got the Orange offense off to a solid start, with a pair of runs that helped move the chains. Watson would move the chains yet again on third and short, getting the Longhorns closer to midfield.

2nd Quarter

On the next play, Casey Thompson would connect with Joshua Moore for a big gain, moving the Longhorns across midfield. While the drive stalled from there, the Longhorns elected to attempt a 58-yard field goal, with Cameron Dicker knocking through the attempt with room to spare, and putting the Orange team up 9-0.

Change of possession

Despite a solid start to the drive from Hudson Card, the second-team offense was unable to punch the ball in the end zone. However, Dicker was able to get the White team on the board to cut into the Orange team's deficit with a field goal, making the score 9-3.

Change of possession

Casey Thompson's next drive was also cut short of the end zone, with the offense coming to a halt at mid-field after an incompletion on third down. The Orange offense would elect to go for it on fourth and five from the 50, but the pass attempt fell incomplete, giving the ball back to Card and the White offense.

Change of possession

On the next drive, Hudson Card managed to keep the drive going on fourth and three, hitting Marcus Washington and Kai Money on consecutive plays to move the chains. Card was unable to get the Longhorns into the end zone, however, with the White team settling for another field goal, making the score 9-6 with 1:54 to go in the first half.

Change of possession

In his first attempt at the 2-minute drill in Sarkisian's new scheme, Casey Thompson looked impressive to start, hitting Jordan Whittington on a deep cross on third and eight to put the Orange offense deep in Team White territory.

Just two plays later, Thompson hit Omeire across the middle of the field to move the chains again, followed by another completion to Whittington on first down.

However, the drive was halted in its track when defensive back D'Shawn Jamison intercepted a Casey Thompson pass on the last play of the half, taking the ball 92 yards for a score, and putting the White Team up 13-9 heading into the locker room.

