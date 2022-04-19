Longhorns' WR Transfer Al'Vonte Woodard Finds New Home

The junior wideout has now found a new home in the Group of 5

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal this offseason, leaving the team yet another player short in the depth department.

Now, Woodard has found a home, making his commitment to Sam Houston State University in Hunstville, Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Woodard made his announcement via Twitter.

Woodard was one of the top-rated receivers in the country for the class of 2018.

ESPN's rankings had him as the 15th-best pass-catcher coming out of high school, two spots higher than former Longhorn Brennan Eagles, who caught 11 touchdowns during his three years at Texas.

Texas' 2018 recruiting class was a talented group, with names like Caden Sterns, BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, D'Shawn Jamison, Keondre Coburn, Joseph Ossai, Casey Thompson, Cameron Dicker, and Junior Angilau all performing at a elite level at some point during their time as Longhorns.

Unfortunately, though, Woodard was never able to harness the same level of success. Primarily used as a contributor on special teams, the Houston native caught just seven passes for 62 yards during his three years with the team.

Now, he'll have a chance to find success in Hunstville with the Bearkats.

The Longhorns have recently added to their receiver room through the transfer portal as well, signing Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor, and have also had a visit from Alabama's Agiye Hall.

