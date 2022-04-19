Skip to main content

Longhorns' WR Transfer Al'Vonte Woodard Finds New Home

The junior wideout has now found a new home in the Group of 5

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal this offseason, leaving the team yet another player short in the depth department.

Now, Woodard has found a home, making his commitment to Sam Houston State University in Hunstville, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. 

Woodard made his announcement via Twitter.

Woodard was one of the top-rated receivers in the country for the class of 2018. 

ESPN's rankings had him as the 15th-best pass-catcher coming out of high school, two spots higher than former Longhorn Brennan Eagles, who caught 11 touchdowns during his three years at Texas. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 6.25.47 PM
wood.0
woodard_alvonte_811_practice_p2001-e1598282906782

Texas' 2018 recruiting class was a talented group, with names like Caden Sterns, BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, D'Shawn Jamison, Keondre Coburn, Joseph Ossai, Casey Thompson, Cameron Dicker, and Junior Angilau all performing at a elite level at some point during their time as Longhorns. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Eckhardt 1
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Texas Opens Midweek Series Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17614527
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment From New Mexico State Transfer Jabari Rice

Texas has landed an impact player for the 2022-23 season through the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Transfer Target Agiye Hall Very Impressed With Longhorns Visit

Agiye Hall is a major Texas target, and the Longhorns appear to be in good standing

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Unfortunately, though, Woodard was never able to harness the same level of success. Primarily used as a contributor on special teams, the Houston native caught just seven passes for 62 yards during his three years with the team. 

Now, he'll have a chance to find success in Hunstville with the Bearkats.

The Longhorns have recently added to their receiver room through the transfer portal as well, signing Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor, and have also had a visit from Alabama's Agiye Hall.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Eckhardt 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Texas Opens Midweek Series Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 minutes ago
USATSI_17614527
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment From New Mexico State Transfer Jabari Rice

Texas has landed an impact player for the 2022-23 season through the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan34 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Football

Transfer Target Agiye Hall Very Impressed With Longhorns Visit

Agiye Hall is a major Texas target, and the Longhorns appear to be in good standing

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
3e567a52-5686-4c8e-a5a7-10bb3e7e8351-AEM_Texas_vs_TLU_MBB-30
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Longhorns guard Devin Askew announces that he will transfer from the University of Texas after just one season

By Tomer Barazani5 hours ago
Troy Omeire
News

Texas WR Troy Omeire Slowly Finding Footing After Second Torn ACL

Troy Omeire has yet to play for the Longhorns after suffering two season-ending injuries

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
davis free throw
Men's Basketball

Elite Texas Transfer Target Kendric Davis Reveals Top 7

Davis led the American Athletic Conference in points per game (19.4) last season

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
Dylan Campbell 3
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch for a midweek series.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
Lucas Gordon 6
Baseball

Disappointing Performances Cause Texas to Drop Series to Kansas State

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas State.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago