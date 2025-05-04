Quinn Ewers' Agent Blasts NFL Teams For Passing on Texas Longhorns QB
When Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers slipped to the final round of the draft before being picked by the Miami Dolphins, the media responded loudly.
Many made cases justifying why they thought the quarterback didn’t deserve to get selected in the first six rounds. Some even argued that he should’ve returned to college for another year and ducked the draft altogether.
However, in the midst of the noise, Ewers’ agent, Ron Slavin, made sure he and the rest of the sports world knew what he thought about Ewers’ descent to the seventh round.
Slavin revealed in a conversation with ESPN’s Todd Archer that he reached out to “half the league” to figure out why his draft went the way that it did.
“They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,” Slavin told Archer. “Which I think is chicken—.”
Ewers was a three year starter for the Longhorns, throwing for a total of 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns. He left Texas with an On3 NIL Valuation of $4.5 million, making him the No. 4 ranked player in the On3 NIL 100.
With this kind of money supplementing his college career, many questioned his decision not to return for one more year.
However, as Slavin told ESPN, the peak time to enter the transfer portal occurred before Ewers’ season with Texas ended. Entering the portal during his team’s playoff run wasn’t realistic and wouldn’t have seemed right to his teammates, according to Slavin.
Additionally, the threat of backup quarterback Arch Manning makes returning to Texas more of a gamble for Ewers.
The last of 13 quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft, he has a lot to prove. Ewers will join Miami’s QB depth chart under both Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, fighting an uphill battle to earn the backup or starting position.
With Slavin as his agent, Ewers can be confident that at least one person in his professional life thinks he made the right choice and has the potential to reap the rewards.