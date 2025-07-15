Michael Taaffe Honors Texas Flood Victims at SEC Media Days
With the 2025 SEC Media Days in full swing, many of the top coaches and players in the conference have gathered in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.
Starting on July 14 and concluding July 17, the event provides an extensive opportunity for members within each program to reveal more about their teams before the 2025 season kicks off.
However, one key member of the Texas Longhorns has used his platform at the media days to remind everyone that many of his fellow Texans have spent the past few days addressing something much more pressing than the game of football.
Michael Taaffe Pays Tribute to Flood Victims
Catastrophic floods devastated the Texas Hill Country the first weekend of July, claiming at least 130 lives. Of the fatalities, 27 were campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a private, non-denominational Christian girls' summer camp that sits along the Guadalupe River in Kerr, County, Texas.
Fifth-year defensive back Michael Taaffe arrived to the second of the four media days wearing a tie containing the initials of those 27 girls, along with the initials of the camp’s director, Dick Eastland, who died at the hands of the flood waters in an attempt to evacuate more girls.
"These are the initials of all the victims at Camp Mystic who passed away -- all the girls, the counselors and then the camp executive director, Dick Eastland," Taaffe told a group of reporters in Atlanta, per CBS Sports. "I just wanted to shed light on what's going on in Texas because, you know, football is cool, but this is real life."
Taaffe grew up in Austin, Texas, roughly three hours east of Camp Mystic. He has spent his entire football career in the state of Texas, playing at Westlake High School and then walking on and earning a starting spot for the Longhorns.
He could help lead this team to a national title this year, but he chose to spend part of his time with the media bringing awareness to the pain and the grief currently being experienced by members of his community who have lost family, friends and loved ones.
"This is more important than football," Taaffe said. "I wanted everyone around the country to know what Texas is dealing with and how I can give back and show my support to them. Anything I can do for them, I'm going to do it."