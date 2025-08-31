How Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Could Change Season Outlook
Throughout fall camp and even the morning of the week one game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, there were many questions regarding how the offensive line would perform in the 2025 season.
Between roster turnover and injuries during fall camp, the unit would be tasked with going against the defending national champions, who consistently have one of the best front sevens in the country.
Despite a 14-7 loss, though, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed confidence in the group's performance for the rest of the season.
Down In The Trenches
With the high expectations surrounding quarterback Arch Manning, none of them could start without success from the five guys up front, and the Longhorns believe they have found the group that gives them the best chance to win, week in and week out.
Trevor Goosby, who was announced to be ready for the game this week, started at left tackle. Connor Stroh, who was announced as the starter during pre-game warmups, started at guard opposite the returning veteran DJ Campbell. Brandon Baker would be tabbed as the starting right tackle for week one, and Cole Hutson would be the group's leader as the center.
As a unit, they went against the Buckeyes' defense, which is littered with talent at every position. They gave Manning plenty of time in the pocket, preventing the Buckeyes from getting a quarterback hurry in the contest and limiting them to only one sack. Even in the running game, they were creating new lines of scrimmage, allowing the Longhorns to rush for 166 yards with an average of 4.5 yards per carry.
Despite the limited first-half success that saw the Longhorns become the number one-ranked team shut out in the first half, something they also accomplished last year, Sarkisian told the media he still feels confident about the offensive line and how the group performed in the first game of the season.
"Felt pretty good," Sarkisian said. "I felt like Arch had good time in the pocket to throw it. I felt like we were moving the line of scrimmage. We were running the ball, we just didn't create explosive plays early in the game like we did in the second half of the game."
The Longhorns did have more "explosive" plays than their counterparts, though. While the Buckeyes only had three plays of 15 yards or more, the Longhorns had four, and all of them were through the air. That should give a vote of confidence for the rest of the season and what it could mean for the Longhorns' 2025 offense.
"All in all, I was pleased with those guys."