New Texas Longhorns RB Reacts to Major Ryan Wingo News

The Texas Longhorns have made headlines in the transfer portal this offseason in a major effort to get back to the College Football Playoff next year.

But as new faces join the program, multiple key names are also set to return to Texas for another season.

Among the most important of these roster retentions is wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who officially announced on social media that he would be coming back to Texas for his junior season. The news clearly caught the eye of one of the team's most notable new portal additions.

Texas RB Raleek Brown Loves the Return of Ryan Wingo

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Texas running back Raleek Brown, who signed with the team out of the portal after two years at Arizona State, reacted to the news of Wingo's return on social media, making it clear that he likes to see one of the Longhorns' top receivers coming back for another year.

"Bet that," Brown wrote on X in response to Wingo saying he will be "running it back" with Texas next season.

Take a look:

Brown is one of two transfer running backs that have signed with Texas this offseason, joining NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, who flipped to the Longhorns after originally committing to Alabama out of the portal.

These two join Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman as three of the main portal additions for Texas on offense.

Brown was limited to just two games in 2024 with Arizona State due to a hamstring injury that forced him to utilize a medical redshirt. He did not play for the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl against Texas that season.

Brown had just nine carries for 42 yards in 2024 but bounced back in a major way this past season.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He finished the 2025 campaign with 186 carries for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns along with 34 catches for 239 yards and two more scores.

Brown had four 100-yard rushing games this year, highlighted by a career night against Colorado when he finished with 22 carries for 255 yards and one score while adding a 33-yard touchdown catch. This propelled him to end the season as the second-leading rusher in the Big 12 behind only BYU running back LJ Martin.

As for Wingo, he heads into his third season at Texas with 83 catches for 1,306 yards and nine touchdowns in his college career.