New Texas Longhorns Tight End Among 'Most Impactful' Transfers in CFB
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns knew that filling the shoes of the tight end role would not be an easy task after Gunnar Helm was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and backup Amari Niblack transferred to rivals Texas A&M shortly after the season's end.
But thankfully for the Burnt Orange, the offseason treated them very well, as they brought over Jack Endries from the California Golden Bears to enhance the y-spot on the depth chart.
The tight end, who will be entering his junior year as he heads to the Lone Star State, put together a solid sophomore season with California in 2024, reeling in 56 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns.
While Endries will look to live up to his expectations in his new collegiate home, the Pro Football Focus certainly seems to believe that Endries will fit in just fine with his fellow Longhorns on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.
Endries was mentioned on the site's Top 10 Impact Transfer Players to Know, along with quarterbacks Carson Beck and Nico Iamaleava, who will also look to keep their superstar statuses as they venture on with the Miami Hurricanes and UCLA Bruins, respectively.
So far in his college career, Endries has totaled 91 receptions, 1,030 yards and four receiving touchdowns, with his receiving yardage total being the best amongst returning Power Four conference tight ends.
Endries has also garnered a reputation for his skilled use of his hands, only dropping one pass in the 2024 season and reeling in nine of his 12 targets he saw while being contested by a defender.
With the volume that Gunnar Helm saw in the Longhorns offense over the 2024 season, Endries should not have to worry about any dwindling in his workload as he establishes himself in Austin.