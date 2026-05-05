Ranking Each Texas Longhorns 5-Star 2025 Recruit on 2026 Breakout Potential

The Texas Longhorns had one of the best off-seasons in college football this year, bringing in the No. 3 transfer portal class and the No. 7 high school class according to 247 Sports. In addition to the top-flight talent they brought in, the Longhorns also did an underrated job of keeping the gems on their roster from entering the transfer portal.

Last year, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought in the No. 1 high school class, which included five five-stars according to rivals' Industry Ranking, which makes a composite list using the top-four recruiting websites' evaluations. Despite losing 25 players to the portal, the Longhorns managed to retain all five on their roster.

So, while Texas fans have every reason to be excited about new players like Cam Coleman and Tyler Atkinson, they should not forget about the likes of Kaliq Lockett and Justus Terry. Here are each of those players ranked on how likely they are to breakout for Texas in 2026.

No. 1: Lance Jackson - Edge Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In his first year in Austin, Lance Jackson played 261 snaps, appeared in all 13 games and started in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. While he struggled to be a complete edge rusher, he did register 17 pressures and notch two sacks.

After impressing in spring practices, the path is cleared for Jackson to start opposite the destructive Colin Simmons, which means teams will not be able to send double teams at Jackson or slide the protection his way. That freedom, combined with the pressure-heavy scheme of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, could lead to big things for the sophomore in 2026.

No. 2: Kade Phillips - Cornerback

Kade Phillips was the only player on this list to earn a starting job in last year's regular season, as he took over starting outside-corner duties from Jaylon Guilbeau against Arkansas and never looked back. While he did have poor moments, he graded out as a plus-defender according to PFF, logging a 78.6 overall grade and 80.3 coverage grade.

Heading into 2026, Phillips has locked up starting cornerback duties, which means he will get tested more than ever. However, Sarkisian and Muschamp trust him for a reason, and Phillips should be ready for the challenge in 2026.

No. 3: Jonah Williams - Safety

Jonah Williams only appeared in seven games last season and is coming off an injury; however, he was the No. 1 safety prospect for a reason.

While Texas has safeties Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime, and Derek Williams Jr. ahead of him on the depth chart, Williams could prove his mettle early in the season and earn playing time quickly. Once he finds his way onto the field, the sky is the limit for the über-talented underclassman.

No. 4: Kaliq Lockett - Wide Receiver

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill for touchdown during the second half | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Kaliq Lockett was targeted just seven times last season but was still able to haul in a touchdown against the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

Lockett's biggest issue is the investment Texas made in the weapons around him. He has been pushed down the depth chart somewhat by the additions of Cam Coleman and Sterling Berkhalter, while freshman Jermaine Bishop will look to become the preferred backup to those more-established players.

Still, Lockett is likely just one injury to current Z-receiver Ryan Wingo away from becoming a staple of Sarkisian's offense.

No. 5: Justus Terry - Defensive Lineman

Justus Terry's placement at the bottom of this list is not an indication that he will be a non-factor in 2026; it is merely a reflection of how talented the other players are. It is also representative of the fact that Terry is also a part of a crowded room.

Still, the Longhorns have a history of rotating their defensive line frequently, so if Terry can prove that he is a must-have on passing or running downs, he will find his way onto the field.

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