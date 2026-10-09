No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

One of the greatest rivalries in college football, with one of the best stadiums and crowd atmospheres, is ready to convene once again for the 122nd meeting between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Two of the top defenses in the sport will face off on center stage in a heated matchup that feels like a script flip from last season, with the Longhorns entering unbeaten and the Sooners as the struggling team.

Here is how to watch one of the sport's best rivalries.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 4-0 (1-0 in SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners 2-2 (0-1 in SEC)

No. 1 Texas Longhorns 4-0 (1-0 in SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners 2-2 (0-1 in SEC) What: Week six of the season.

Week six of the season. When: Saturday, October 10, at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 10, at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) TV/Steaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners finished the year with a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance, but would lose in the first round.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners finished the year with a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance, but would lose in the first round. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 65-51, with five ties, and hold a two-game winning streak currently.

Meet the Coaches

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables waves at fans as the team arrive at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor ahead of the game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: This is Venables' fifth season with the Sooners, holding a 34-22 record, but having made the College Football Playoffs for the first time last year. He played linebacker at Kansas State from 1991 to 1992.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 52-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -7.5 (-110), Oklahoma +7.5 (-110)

Texas -7.5 (-110), Oklahoma +7.5 (-110) Over/Under: 38.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 8 report.

Texas players listed QUESTIONABLE : DL Justus Terry

DL Justus Terry Texas players listed OUT: WR Kaliq Lockett, OL Jordan Coleman, DL Zion Williams

Oklahoma players listed QUESTIONABLE : OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

OL Eddy Pierre-Louis Oklahoma players listed OUT : LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, RB Xavier Robinson, DB Jacobe Johnson, OL Fred Hinton

LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, RB Xavier Robinson, DB Jacobe Johnson, OL Fred Hinton Oklahoma players listed DOUBTFUL : TE Trynae Washington, OL Michael Fasusi

TE Trynae Washington, OL Michael Fasusi Oklahoma players listed PROBABLE: WR Jer'Michael Carter, LB Cole Sullivan, DB Michael Boganowski, LB Owen Heinecke, TE Jack Van Dorselaer

What to Know About the Sooners

The Sooners have struggled on offense, and while quarterback John Mateer has struggled, it has been across the entire offense. The Sooners are averaging just 99 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 117 in the country, while ranking No. 66 in the country with 222.3 passing yards per game.

The defense has been the bright spot, ranking 16th in the country in opponents' points per game, allowing 16, and 3rd in opponents' yards per game, allowing 238.

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