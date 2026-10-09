No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
In this story:
One of the greatest rivalries in college football, with one of the best stadiums and crowd atmospheres, is ready to convene once again for the 122nd meeting between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Two of the top defenses in the sport will face off on center stage in a heated matchup that feels like a script flip from last season, with the Longhorns entering unbeaten and the Sooners as the struggling team.
Here is how to watch one of the sport's best rivalries.
How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma
- Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 4-0 (1-0 in SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners 2-2 (0-1 in SEC)
- What: Week six of the season.
- When: Saturday, October 10, at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
- TV/Steaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners finished the year with a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance, but would lose in the first round.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 65-51, with five ties, and hold a two-game winning streak currently.
Meet the Coaches
- Brent Venables, Oklahoma: This is Venables' fifth season with the Sooners, holding a 34-22 record, but having made the College Football Playoffs for the first time last year. He played linebacker at Kansas State from 1991 to 1992.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 52-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Betting Odds via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas -7.5 (-110), Oklahoma +7.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 38.5 (O -110, U -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Injury Report
Per the Thursday, October 8 report.
- Texas players listed QUESTIONABLE: DL Justus Terry
- Texas players listed OUT: WR Kaliq Lockett, OL Jordan Coleman, DL Zion Williams
- Oklahoma players listed QUESTIONABLE: OL Eddy Pierre-Louis
- Oklahoma players listed OUT: LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, RB Xavier Robinson, DB Jacobe Johnson, OL Fred Hinton
- Oklahoma players listed DOUBTFUL: TE Trynae Washington, OL Michael Fasusi
- Oklahoma players listed PROBABLE: WR Jer'Michael Carter, LB Cole Sullivan, DB Michael Boganowski, LB Owen Heinecke, TE Jack Van Dorselaer
What to Know About the Sooners
The Sooners have struggled on offense, and while quarterback John Mateer has struggled, it has been across the entire offense. The Sooners are averaging just 99 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 117 in the country, while ranking No. 66 in the country with 222.3 passing yards per game.
The defense has been the bright spot, ranking 16th in the country in opponents' points per game, allowing 16, and 3rd in opponents' yards per game, allowing 238.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.