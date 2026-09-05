What Texas Longhorns Fans Should Expect From Cam Coleman in His Debut

The Texas Longhorns spent big in the transfer portal this offseason, surrounding returning quarterback Arch Manning with playmakers. The crown jewel of their efforts was wide receiver Cam Coleman, the consensus top non-quarterback transfer in the country.

After almost eight months of hype, Coleman will make his debut with the Longhorns tomorrow as they take on Texas State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats are capable of lighting up the scoreboard; However, Coleman should help Texas more than keep up.

Here is how Texas fans should expect Coleman to be used on Saturday,

How the Longhorns Will Use Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as a member of the Auburn Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman is the definition of an 'X' receiver: a big, dominant, on-the-ball outside receiver who takes the lid off of defenses and turns 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls. His first job in Texas' offense will be to threaten defenses vertically and force them to keep a safety over him, thus allowing the rest of Texas' offense to thrive.

If opponents do shift to single-high, it will be Coleman's responsibility to make them pay by winning jump balls. If they begin backing off in coverage, he will need to take quick screens and hitch routes for big gains.

New Texas WR Cam Coleman (formerly at Auburn) runs every vertical route like he hit the rainbow strip.



Really excited to see how he develops with the Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/rNh2UmZWUX — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) May 8, 2026

However, there exists more nuance to Coleman's game.

"He came here for a reason," head coach Steve Sarkisian said at a media availability. "He wanted an NFL system; he wanted to learn how things are taught in the NFL and he wanted a full route tree. He wanted formations, he wanted motions, he wanted to read coverages and run routes based off of coverages."

While Coleman's former team, the Auburn Tigers, used Coleman either on short, between 0-9 yards down the field, and deep, over 20 yards down the field, routes on 75.9% of his targets, the Longhorns will give him more of a balanced route tree.

Texas' X-receiver last season, Parker Livingstone, received 34.4% of his targets over the middle, a vast difference from Coleman's 23%. Sarkisian's pro-style scheme requires its outside receivers to run a more complex route tree, a fact Coleman obviously relishes.

While his first job will still be to beat the defense down the field and keep the rest of Texas' options open, Coleman should also be running plenty of digs, comebacks, deep curls and crossing routes in Sarkisian's offense.

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