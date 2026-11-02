Steve Sarkisian has spent the past several seasons building Texas back into a national contender. The expectations have grown, the spotlight has intensified, and every result is dissected as the Longhorns chase championships.

Yet amid the attention surrounding Texas’ 31-3 win over Mississippi State, one accomplishment deserved a little more recognition.

Sarkisian picked up the 100th victory of his head coaching career Saturday night. It is a milestone that can get lost in the excitement of a convincing win, but it represents years of work across multiple programs and a coaching journey that has taken plenty of turns.

A milestone years in the making

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates with fans and players after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Texas Athletics, Sarkisian entered the Mississippi State game with 99 career victories. The Longhorns’ 28-point win pushed him to 100, giving him a 100-57 record across 13 seasons as a head coach.

That number tells a story that goes beyond his current position in Austin.

Sarkisian began his head coaching career at Washington in 2009, taking over a program that needed rebuilding. He went 34-29 across five seasons with the Huskies before moving to USC. His time with the Trojans produced a 12-6 record, but his tenure ended during the 2015 season.

After that, Sarkisian’s path took him through the NFL and back into the college game as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. He eventually landed at Texas in 2021, inheriting a program that had gone through several difficult seasons and was searching for stability.

His first season in Austin ended with a 5-7 record. That result looks considerably different when viewed alongside what followed. Texas improved to 8-5 in 2022, then reached the College Football Playoff in 2023 and advanced to the semifinal round. The Longhorns returned to the playoff in 2024, establishing themselves as a regular presence in the national championship conversation.

Sarkisian’s Texas record has grown into a major part of his overall résumé. Through Saturday, he had won 54 games with the Longhorns, accounting for more than half of his career victories.

The achievement also arrives during a season that has tested Texas. The Longhorns endured consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida before responding with wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Saturday’s performance was particularly encouraging, as the defense held the Bulldogs to 187 total yards and Arch Manning threw three touchdown passes without an interception.

Those details matter because milestones are not simply about reaching a round number. They reflect the sustained work required to keep a program competitive through different seasons, rosters and circumstances.

One hundred wins does not put Sarkisian at the end of anything. At Texas, the expectations are still higher than individual coaching milestones. Championships remain the ultimate measure of the program’s ambitions.

But that should not make this accomplishment an afterthought. Sarkisian has reached a significant career benchmark, and Saturday’s win gave Texas another reason to appreciate the coach leading its program.

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