Texas Longhorns Release Highlights From First Fall Scrimmage

It’s not often that a behind-closed-doors scrimmage has any highlights actually released, especially this early into fall camp for the Texas Longhorns. However, the Longhorns' official X profile released a few highlight plays from Saturday’s scrimmage during a recap video.

Featuring Bobby Burton of OnTexasFootball, he breaks down a few plays from the first of two fall camp scrimmages for Texas.

All of them are on the offensive side of the ball, including another highlight catch for Cam Coleman and a trio of running backs that could be a major factor this season.

Play-makers Standing Out

More highlights, including an interception from Texas safety Jonah Williams, can be found on the Longhorn Network here.

As for Coleman, the Auburn transfer who’s arguably the biggest addition to the Longhorns roster this offseason, he's already gone viral once in fall camp.

During the first week of practice, a clip surfaced of an airborne Coleman reeling in a handed catch that appeared to be tipped at the line, causing the ball to be thrown behind him.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A highlight play that is seemingly becoming the norm for Coleman thus far, as he reeled in a deep ball over Williams in coverage.

The quarterback who threw the ball isn’t shown in the clip. However, it can be inferred that the pass came from Manning, especially given the fact that Sarkisian revealed on Saturday that many of Texas’s top playmakers, including Coleman, didn’t participate much in the live period.

"I felt for Arch [Manning] and Ryan [Wingo] and Cam [Coleman] and Emmett [Mosley] because they played the first series, then they sat because I didn't want them to be live, …” Sarkisian said.

While Coleman continues to be a star in camp, potentially the best news for the Longhorns is the potential re-emergence of the running game.

After finishing outside the 90th in rushing offense last season, averaging 137.77 yards per game on the ground, improving on the ground has been a focus of the offseason.

Hearing about Smothers and Brown isn’t a surprise. The plan for an improved run game started with adding to the offensive line and the running back room. Both were starters at NC State and Arizona State, respectively, and will now look to form a tandem in Austin.

However, the mention of Cooper, the freshman, may excite fans the most. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was a four-star signee in the 2026 class and certainly had his share of hype coming out of high school.

Yet, his emergence in the first scrimmage lends hope that he might be able to contribute in Year 1, despite being part of a deeper running back room.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.