Texas Longhorns 2026 Schedule Has Suddenly Taken an Interesting Turn
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The Texas Longhorns closed out fall camp knowing they were heading into an absolute gauntlet of a schedule.
A non-conference matchup with Ohio State carries obvious magnitude while the loaded SEC slate -- despite the absence of games against Alabama and Georgia -- made it clear the Longhorns would be in for a tough slate this fall.
Nothing about the difficulty of Texas' 2026 schedule has really changed following the team's bye week, but the list of programs that were once viewed as legitimate threats to hand the Longhorns a loss has seen some notable changes.
Rivals Are No Longer Ranked
Texas' two biggest rivals -- Texas A&M and Oklahoma -- started off the season in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.
Since then, they've both fallen well out of the rankings after forgettable offensive performances and poor quarterback play. This has ed to some brutal blowouts on the road in SEC play, as Texas A&M got dominated by LSU in Death Valley last week only a few hours after John Mateer's circus act helped lead to Oklahoma's 41-13 loss to Georgia in Athens.
That said, rivalry games are often unpredictable. Emotions run wild. Though the renewed series with Texas A&M has featured a pair of double-digit wins for Texas, history between the Longhorns and Sooners over the past decade often shows that the better team doesn't always win the game.
Texas A&M and Oklahoma certainly aren't the threat many expected during the preseason but that shouldn't change the way Texas approaches both games.
Unexpected Teams Have Risen Up the Rankings
Though Florida and Mississippi State both suffered blowout losses on Saturday, it's clear that both teams have far exceeded preseason expectations and will be big tests for Texas at home on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, respectively.
After all, both teams presented Texas with major challenges last season. Mississippi State led the Longhorns 38-21 in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime while Florida upset then-No. 9 Texas in Gainesville in the SEC opener, a loss that essentially kept the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff when it was all said and done.
Those two teams finished with a combined 9-16 record last season and yet gave Texas some unforgettable headaches. Things will only be tougher this time around. Texas should feel lucky that both conference matchups have shifted to Austin.
Add Missouri to this list. The Tigers started off No. 25 in the AP Poll but it felt like no one really took them seriously -- until Saturday.
Mizzou trampled No. 8 Florida in a 45-17 win that is undoubtedly the signature win of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure so far. Some Texas fans may have been overlooking the trip to Columbia on Nov. 7, but that would be a mistake.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7