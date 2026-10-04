Texas Longhorns 2026 Schedule Has Suddenly Taken an Interesting Turn

The Texas Longhorns closed out fall camp knowing they were heading into an absolute gauntlet of a schedule.

A non-conference matchup with Ohio State carries obvious magnitude while the loaded SEC slate -- despite the absence of games against Alabama and Georgia -- made it clear the Longhorns would be in for a tough slate this fall.

Nothing about the difficulty of Texas' 2026 schedule has really changed following the team's bye week, but the list of programs that were once viewed as legitimate threats to hand the Longhorns a loss has seen some notable changes.

Rivals Are No Longer Ranked

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' two biggest rivals -- Texas A&M and Oklahoma -- started off the season in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

Since then, they've both fallen well out of the rankings after forgettable offensive performances and poor quarterback play. This has ed to some brutal blowouts on the road in SEC play, as Texas A&M got dominated by LSU in Death Valley last week only a few hours after John Mateer's circus act helped lead to Oklahoma's 41-13 loss to Georgia in Athens.

That said, rivalry games are often unpredictable. Emotions run wild. Though the renewed series with Texas A&M has featured a pair of double-digit wins for Texas, history between the Longhorns and Sooners over the past decade often shows that the better team doesn't always win the game.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma certainly aren't the threat many expected during the preseason but that shouldn't change the way Texas approaches both games.

Unexpected Teams Have Risen Up the Rankings

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Florida and Mississippi State both suffered blowout losses on Saturday, it's clear that both teams have far exceeded preseason expectations and will be big tests for Texas at home on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, respectively.

After all, both teams presented Texas with major challenges last season. Mississippi State led the Longhorns 38-21 in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime while Florida upset then-No. 9 Texas in Gainesville in the SEC opener, a loss that essentially kept the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff when it was all said and done.

Those two teams finished with a combined 9-16 record last season and yet gave Texas some unforgettable headaches. Things will only be tougher this time around. Texas should feel lucky that both conference matchups have shifted to Austin.

Add Missouri to this list. The Tigers started off No. 25 in the AP Poll but it felt like no one really took them seriously -- until Saturday.

Mizzou trampled No. 8 Florida in a 45-17 win that is undoubtedly the signature win of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure so far. Some Texas fans may have been overlooking the trip to Columbia on Nov. 7, but that would be a mistake.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.