Texas Football Legends Reunite During NFL Preseason

Football is now back in the air at every level, with college football programs back on the practice field ramping up for the start of the season, and the NFL is in full swing with preseason football.

The Texas Longhorns are putting the finishing touches to their offseason as they look to iron out any wrinkles before the start of the 2026 season, which is filled with plenty of expectations.

And in the NFL, many former Longhorns are suiting up in the preseason and reuniting with each other on the sport's biggest stage, with one recent reunion bringing together some of the best Longhorns in recent memory.

A Trio of Longhorn Legends Meet Again in the NFL

Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates an interception in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Just a few years ago, the Longhorns were in unprecedented times when the program had zero players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. 2022 was the first time Texas didn't have a player selected since 2014, and before that, 1937 was the only other year the Longhorns didn't have a player drafted to the NFL.

Now the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian are a factory for producing NFL-level talent, with 29 players drafted in the past three years. And on Friday, three former Longhorns reunited on an NFL field.

Following the Denver Broncos' 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and Denver's Jahdae Barron and Sam Ehlinger met on the field and posed for a picture while throwing up their horns.

Former #Texas Longhorns greats meeting up in the league.



• Bijan Robinson

• Jahdae Barron

• Sam Ehlinger@ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/FAiwOHIkLI — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) August 15, 2026

Robinson was in uniform, but for obvious reasons, the running back didn't see the field in a preseason game; however, the two Broncos did see some action on Friday.

Ehlinger got to play the entire second half and ended the game completing 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 67 yards.

And Barron had one of the biggest highlights of the night with a 97-yard pick-six late in the first half.

The trio spent one season in Austin together during the 2020 season, with Ehlinger playing out his senior year as the Longhorns' starting quarterback while Robinson and Barron were true freshmen.

The Longhorns would go 7-3 that season in what would turn out to be Tom Herman's fourth and final season as the head coach at Texas. Texas ended that year with a 55-23 win in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Robinson has made the most noise in the NFL out of the three players, with the running back being the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL, only behind the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has played up to expectations and then some for the Falcons, becoming one of the best young running backs in the league.

Barron heads into his second season in the NFL after being Denver's No. 20 overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After recording 35 total tackles, an interception, and five pass deflections as a rookie, Barron will look to continue developing, and his big play against the Falcons could be a step in the right direction for the cornerback.

Following the 2020 season, Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 218th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ehlinger has managed to stay in the pros, now entering his sixth season in the NFL, and the veteran has even earned himself three NFL starts back in the 2022 season.

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