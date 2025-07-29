Quinn Ewers Earning Major Praise For Performance in Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round with the 231st pick in the most recent NFL Draft was former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.
After starting out with a high draft stock, guaranteed to be picked up in at least the first three rounds, a slight fall off for Ewers that was plagued by inconsistent playing and also a short time due to injury caused him to nearly go undrafted this past April.
And even after he began working out with Miami, his sluggish play seemed to have followed him to the pros as well.
Luckily, it seems that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has seen improvement in the Southlake native, both in his skills on the field and also his leadership.
Mike McDaniel Praised Ewers' Personality
"Quinn Ewers is doing great. Rookies develop at different speeds," McDaniel told The Palm Beach Post. "Regardless of their development, I think with Quinn it starts with... a quarterback is a leader of men, and you can tell that he has a personality trait within him that teammates really gravitate to."
McDaniel also highlighted the coaching being done by not only the team's coaches, but the other quarterbacks on the team as well, starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Zach Wilson.
"I think, realistically, Quinn's development is all him, but it's as much as coaching and from the quarterback coaches and Zach and Tua as well," McDaniel said. "They're creating a good environment that he has to keep up with because the other two are rolling."
Ewers' time as the starting quarterback in Austin was highlighted by his leadership abilities after all, and that led the Burnt Orange to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.
Unfortunately for Ewers and Steve Sarkisian, they just never could seem to get over the hump and insert themselves into the national championship game, as late losses to Washington and Ohio State, respectively, in those contests left Texas fans wondering what more could be done for the team in the playoffs.
Regardless of playoff success or lack thereof, Ewers put up the numbers during his college career to prove himself worthy of one day holding a starting quarterback job in the NFL, with his three years combining for a 27-9 record as a starter, 737 completions for 9,128 yards with 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while also showing promise on his legs with eight rushing touchdowns.
And with Tagovailoa's troubled past with concussions and Zach Wilson's inconsistent level of play over the years, it might not be too long before Coach McDaniel calls on Ewers to set up under center for his team.