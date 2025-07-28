Quinn Ewers Highlights at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Highlights are pouring in from NFL training camps across the country as teams prepare for the 2025 season. For the Miami Dolphins, it seems that there is a commonality in a few videos coming out of its camp as of late: quarterback Quinn Ewers.
A former Texas Longhorns quarterback, Ewers has been making a strong impression during Dolphins training camp with hopes of beating out Zach Wilson for the backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Ewers slipped all the way to the seventh-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft but is showing the Dolphins that they may have gotten a steal.
Quinn Ewers Training Camp Highlights
Recently, a few videos shared on X of Ewers have been showing off his abilities in the Dolphins' training camp.
One video included a pass perfectly floated over the head of cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. into the hands of former Texas wide receiver Tarik Black, who can be seen running a corner route to the near sideline and catching a ball that is just inches out of reach of Marshall.
Another video demonstrates Ewers in the red zone finding a receiver fighting to get away from his defender over the middle for a touchdown.
Take a look:
Ewers even received a slow-motion close-up in one highlight, throwing the ball to wide receiver Dee Eskridge.
Eskridge, a former Seattle Seahawks wideout, then came over to celebrate his teammates.
In one instance, there is video of Ewers throwing an interception on a pass placed perfectly over the middle, but it was not reeled in by the receiver and deflected into the hands of a nearby safety.
These videos have been coming in as Ewers has reportedly continued to impress at training camp. His impressive play has even caught the attention of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.
Bryant has taken to X and praised Ewers and the system he is in with Miami. Bryant has even made bold comparisons to call Ewers the next Dan Marino.
"I like Quinn Ewers over Tua [Tagaovailoa] already. He's Dan Marino 2.0 and yes..I said it," Bryant said via X.
Ewers enters training camp with something to prove, as some critics have doubted how his abilities may fare at the professional level. Being taken in the seventh round of the NFL draft was unexpected for Ewers, projected to go as low as the third round according to Ewers' draft profile. After suffering various injuries throughout his career, it can be easy to forget just how good of a presence Ewers was for the Longhorns when he was feeling his best.
With Ewers under center, Texas won its first Big 12 cChampionship since 2009, made an appearance in the SEC Championship against Georgia in the team's first year in the conference and made consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Now, maybe he can prove what kind of quarterback he can be for the Dolphins.