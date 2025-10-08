Quintrevion Wisner Opens Up On Return From Injury Ahead of Red River Rivalry Game
Outside of quarterback Arch Manning, the Texas Longhorns' rushing attack has been unfortunately nil, especially after running back Quintrevion Wisner suffered a hamstring injury in the team's very first game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Unfortunately for the Horns, Wisner's return to the field in Saturday's game against the Florida Gators in Gainesville at "The Swamp" didn't exactly much of an improvement to the production on the ground for the team, Wisner only mustering 11 yards, but also scoring the team's lone rushing touchdown and also recorded two catches for 17 yards in the team's 29-21 loss to the Gators.
Was Saturday too early for Wisner to return to action? Were there still some lingering effects? How did Wisner feel after the game?
"I Could've Slowed Down"
After the game, it was revealed that Wisner had yet again tweaked his hamstring in the loss, which put his status against the Oklahoma Sooners in doubt, but according to his pregame press conference, where he appeared Monday night alongside safety Michael Taaffe, Texas fans shouldn't have any doubts about Wisner being on the field, though it seems as though the halfback wishes he waited a little bit longer before returning.
"I feel good coming back, first week back," Wisner said. "I'm just gonna speak personally, but I feel like I could've just slowed down some. When things start to hit the fan, you tend to try and speed up your details, but I feel like I could have slowed down and just take what was given to me."
Wisner also opened up about some talks with his offensive lineman and some of the communication that they shared with each other in an effort to strengthen the team's offensive production.
"We definitely talk, and it's not the tone that I'm getting the message out, it's how I say the message and how they hear the message," Wisner said. "It's never a time where I'm harping on my O-line or nobody on the offense or nobody on the team in general, it's really more of an uplifting and tapping into their spirits, letting them know, like, 'you are who you say you are,' just letting them know that 'I got your back and I know that you got my back and I would never question your loyalty on and off the field,' just getting back on the details and getting ready to ball."
Wisner and the Longhorns better come ready to ball Saturday afternoon, because awaiting them in Dallas is an Oklahoma Sooners team with a defense that could strongly affect the outcome of the game, whether Wisner suits up or not.