Ranking the Best Texas Players at Each Defensive Position in the Steve Sarkisian Era

Steve Sarkisian has been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns for half a decade. It is about time someone took a look at who his best players have been.

A list of Sarkisian's best offensive players has already been done, so now it is time to turn some attention to the defense and special teams.

Here is the 'All-Sark Squad's' defense and special teams unit.

Edge Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

*Years listed and considered only include those spent with Texas while Sarkisian was coach

EDGE1 - Colin Simmons (2024-Present) EDGE2 - Barryn Sorrell (2021-2024) HM - Ethan Burke (2022-2025)

Colin Simmons could very well be the first pick in next year's NFL Draft, given the absurd start to his career in Austin. In just two years with Texas, he has notched 21 sacks, forced six fumbles, posted pass-rushing grades of 90 and 91.7 and taken home Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award honors.

Simmons has a chance to cement himself as Texas' best pass-rusher since Kiki DeAyala next season, especially under the tutelage of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Barryn Sorrell had a much quieter but still productive career with the Longhorns, putting together 15.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles-for-loss and 132 tackles across his four years under Sarkisian.

Defensive Tackle

DT1 - T'Vondre Sweat (2021-2023) DT2 - Byron Murphy II (2021-2023) HM - Alfred Collins (2021-2024)

T'Vondre Sweat was the charismatic leader of Texas' defense for the better part of Steve Sarkisian's first three years with the Longhorns. While he did not put up the most impressive counting stats due to his position at nose tackle, his impact was unquestionable.

He took a real step up in 2023, going from a run-defending grade of 80.5 and a pass-rushing grade of 72.5 in 2022 to grades of 92.0 and 85.3. His efforts were recognized, as he was named a unanimous All-American, received the Outland Trophy, and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Right next to him was Byron Murphy II, whose pass-rushing prowess provided an exquisite foil to Sweat's gap-crushing excellence. Murphy tallied five sacks in 2023 while registering a run-defending grade of 80.5 and a pass-rushing grade of 91.5.

Linebacker

LB1 - Anthony Hill Jr. (2023-2025) LB2 - Jaylan Ford (2021-2023) HM - DeMarvion Overshown (2021-2022)

Anthony Hill Jr. was a three-year starter in the middle of Sarkisian's defense and just became the earliest drafted Longhorn in this year's draft.

Hill struggled with injuries towards the end of his career, but still forced 11 turnovers, notched 17 sacks and made 249 tackles, with 31.5 of them being for a loss in his time in Austin. He led the SEC in fumbles forced and tackles-for-loss as a sophomore in 2022.

Jaylan Ford was also a highly productive linebacker, putting up back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons and leading Texas in interceptions in 2022 with four.

Cornerback

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

CB1 - Malik Muhammad (2023-2025) CB2 - Ryan Watts (2022-2023) HM - D'Shawn Jamison (2021-2022)

Malik Muhammad lacked on-ball production in his three years on the Longhorns defense, mostly because teams did not want to throw his way. A smart, technically sound cornerback, Muhammad was a perfect fit for former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's complicated man-match scheme.

Ryan Watts was also unproductive on-ball, but was a solid corner in 2022 and 2023 after transferring from Ohio State.

Slot Cornerback

SCB - Jahdae Barron (2021-2024) HM - Jaylon Guilbeau (2022-2025)

Jahdae Barron is easily the most accomplished defensive back Steve Sarkisian has had during his time in Austin. The five-year Longhorn spent four years with Sarkisian and did not lack on-ball production, intercepting eight passes, making 19.5 tackles-for-loss, and batting 23 balls across his four years under Sarkisian.

Barron took a leap forward in 2024, leading the SEC in interceptions with five, being named a consensus All-American and taking home the Thorpe Award.

Safety

S1 - Michael Taaffe (2021-2025) S2 - Andrew Mukuba (2024) HM - Jerrin Thompson (2021-2023)

Michael Taaffe's unique walk-on-turned-All-American story is well documented at this point, but it is hard to overstate.

After receiving little interest out of Austin Westlake High School, Taaffe went on to nab seven interceptions, knock down 14 passes and accumulate 222 tackles across five years with the Longhorns. He posted overall defensive grades of 84.4 and 88.1 and coverage grades of 88.8 and 89.4 in his last two seasons with Texas.

Andrew Mukuba only spent one year with the Longhorns after transferring from Clemson, but he made the absolute most of it. He tied Barron for the SEC lead in interceptions while posting an overall grade of 90 and a coverage grade of 89.7.

Special Teams

Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker kicks during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

K - Cameron Dicker (2021) P - Cameron Dicker (2021) LS - Lance St. Louis (2022-2025) KR - Keilan Robinson (2021-2023) PR - Ryan Niblett (2023-Present) HM - K Bert Auburn (2021-2024), P Jack Bouwmeester (2025), KR D'Shawn Jamison (2021-2022), PR Xavier Worthy (2021-2023)

Cameron Dicker made 49 of his 50 extra points and 13 of his 15 field goals in the last of his four seasons as Texas' kicker, the only one he played under Steve Sarkisian. Dicker also assumed punting duties in 2021, launching 47 balls an average of 46.8 yards.

Lance St. Louis played all 53 games from 2022-2025 as Texas' long snapper, making him an easy selection for this team.

Keilan Robinson handled kick returns in 2022 and 2023, racking up 919 yards on 23.6 yards per return. His best return came against Texas Tech in 2023, as he ran one back 95 yards for his only return touchdown.

Ryan Niblett only started returning punts last season, but my what a season it was. He led the SEC in punt-return yards and yards per punt-return, with 476 and 22.7.

The highlight of Niblett's incredible year came against Mississippi State, as he returned a punt for nearly 80 yards to tie the game with two minutes left.

Fastest College Football Players of Week 9



T9️⃣ 19.9 mph - Ryan Niblett (@ryan_niblett) WR Texas pic.twitter.com/bUNx3eTrrE — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 28, 2025

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