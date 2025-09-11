REPORT: Multiple Texas Longhorns Emerged Injured Ahead of UTEP Matchup
The first two weeks of their season showed that room for improvement exists, but the Texas Longhorns look to use these next two weeks to continue gaining their footing for the 2025 season.
However, it looks like they might have to do so in the absence or with the limited help of a few key roleplayers.
On Sept. 10, Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson disclosed via X that this Texas roster already appears a bit banged up with a Week 3 matchup against UTEP on the horizon.
Injured Longhorns
Richardson revealed to him that wide receiver DeAndre Moore is currently in concussion protocol, defensive lineman Alex January is out with an injury, and tight end Jack Endries will also be limited.
These three make up important parts of the Longhorns’ roster this season, and it will be interesting to see how the team works around their injuries.
Endries has been one of Texas’ most productive pass catchers so far this season, with six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns to his name. As a junior transfer who started 26 games at Cal prior to his arrival on the Forty Acres, Endries also brings experience and leadership to this roster.
That being said, tight ends Emaree Winston and Jordan Washington, who each logged one reception for respective distances of 33 and 22 yards against San Jose State, will be expected to help take the burden off a limited Endries this upcoming week. It could be a good opportunity for the younger pair to accumulate meaningful minutes and demonstrate what they’re capable of.
As far as DeAndre Moore goes, Texas might look a little bit different without its veteran wide receiver there to help on the leadership side. That being said, redshirt freshman Parker Livingstone has already proven that he’s able to dominate for the Longhorns and make plays when his team needs them most. Other wide receivers include Ryan Wingo and Kaliq Lockett, and wide receivers Daylan McCutcheon and Ryan Niblett could see more action against UTEP on Saturday.
January sat out the San Jose State matchup, too, after starting against Ohio State, so it will be interesting to see when fans can watch him in action again. Texas’s strong defensive unit contains a lot of depth, and they held up fine without the sophomore against the Spartans.
These nagging injuries aren’t ones the Longhorns want to be presented with so early in the season, but the hope is that the team will be healthier heading into conference play on Oct. 4.