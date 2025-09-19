What the Stats Say Ahead of Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State
When the Texas Longhorns take on the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday night, all eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas offense. And there is reason for that.
The Longhorns have failed to find a flow through their first three games. While a rough going in Ohio Stadium in Week 1 was understandable, an up-and-down performance against San José State, followed by a frustrating stat line against UTEP, has created real worry about Texas's offensive weaknesses.
In Week 4, the Longhorns should again be capable of handling business at home. The stats back that up. But the question is whether Texas will be able to live up to its expectations to impress going into its bye week ahead of Southeastern Conference play.
Texas offense vs. Sam Houston defense
No matter how you look at it, the Texas offense has underwhelmed through its first trio of games. Texas has scored just 72 points. They have gone 12 of 42 on third downs and 5 of 12 on fourth.
A lot of the blame has fallen on Manning, who has only accumulated 579 passing yards -- which ranks 13th amongst SEC quarterbacks -- and a completion percentage of 55.3% over three weeks. He has thrown an interception in each game. No pass-catcher has more than nine receptions yet.
The struggles are what make this meeting with Sam Houston so critical.
Per OnTexasFootball's Rod Babers, Sam Houston ranks:
- 133rd in pass defense
- 113th in pass efficiency defense
- 115th in completion percentage allowed
- 131st in passing touchdowns allowed
- 119th or worse in 10, 20, 30 & 40-yard completions allowed
"If Texas’ passing game can’t find its groove vs SHSU…press the panic button," Babers wrote on X.
In their opening three games, the Bearkats' defense has given up 41 (vs. Western Kentucky), 38 (vs. UNLV) and 37 (vs. Hawaii) points. For the Texas offense to build the confidence of the home crowd, the Longhorns should surpass those numbers and put together their best passing performance of the season.
Sam Houston offense vs. Texas defense
The Sam Houston offense has not been good in its own right.
Playing three different quarterbacks so far due to injury and benching, the Bearkats have actually totaled fewer passing yards than Manning, at just 555 yards. They have a 2:3 passing touchdown to interception ratio, and running back Elijah Green is markedly their leading pass-catcher.
And like Manning, Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson has been his team's most productive rusher early on.
Demonstrating themselves as one of the nation's best defensive groups, the Longhorns can be expected to put the Bearkats' offense under duress on Saturday night. Texas has conceded just 10.3 points per game and 245 yards per game to opposing offenses through three weeks and already has six players with double-digit tackles.
The stats indicate a lopsided result -- but that all relies on whether Texas' units on both sides of the ball can each hold up their end of the bargain. The Longhorns should put together their best all-around showing of the 2025 season in Week 4.