Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners Matchup
After beginning their season with an unfortunate loss, at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns proved to face some offensive struggles as well as pivotal defensive errors in week 1.
However, the Longhorns were able to redeem themselves with a follow-up win against San Jose State, while their offensive wheels still took time to kick into gear, the defensive intensity persisted. As week 3 approaches, they look to iron out their shortcomings, and extend their winning streak as they take on the UTEP Miners.
Here is how the Texas Longhorns on SI staff predicted the scores for the Longhorns-Miners week 3 match.
Jon Alfano — Staff Writer
No offense to UTEP, but the question going into this game isn’t whether or not Texas will win, it’s how much will it win by. The gap in talent is simply too much to overcome, barring an unprecedented mess-up. Steve Sarkisian and co. should use this game as a warm-up for the greater challenges ahead, because they’re going to need it.
Prediction: Texas 45, UTEP 6
JD Andress — Staff Writer
We finally saw a semblance of what the Longhorns offense can do last week against San Jose State. I expect them to continue that trend, finding a rhythm earlier in this one, and allowing Manning to work. Give me the Longhorns by a bunch.
Prediction: Texas 45, UTEP 10
Isabella Capuchino — Staff Writer
At the end of the day, I believe Texas will come out on top, but there’s no denying that UTEP has some valuable pieces on their roster — I just don’t think it'll be enough to hold back the Longhorns for four quarters. Moreover, I think this game will be a true tell to see where Manning stands against a solid defensive unit, and if the Longhorns are making progress to work out their defensive kinks.
Prediction: Texas 34, UTEP 10
Henry Hipschman — Staff Writer
The Longhorns tallied their first win last week, and Texas fans had a chance to see Arch Manning take off at quarterback for the first time this season. Despite the five-touchdown performance, it still feels like there is more from Manning that we haven't seen, and he is perhaps a UTEP matchup away from really finding his stride. UTEP may have an impressive defense, but Texas should take Saturday's win with ease.
Prediction: Texas 35, UTEP 7
Aaron Raley — Staff Writer
Arch Manning and the Horns saw a return to form last week against San Jose State, with Arch throwing for four touchdowns and the defense forcing turnover and turnover. This week is a battle of two Universities of Texas, and barring the meltdown of the century, I expect the same massive win from the Burnt Orange that occurred last week. Give me the Austin school in this one.
Prediction: Texas 41, UTEP 14
Ylver Deleon-Rios — Staff Writer
The Longhorns should not be in any real danger when they take on the UTEP Miners in week three of the season. The offense still has many pieces to work on and should get ample time to get quality reps while working in younger players at every position. I think Texas wins in a blowout and the team looks much improved.
Prediction: Texas 42, UTEP 7
The Longhorns will host the Miners at DKR on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.