Texas Could be Without Star Defender vs. the Florida Gators
The No. 9 Texas Longhorns begin their second season of play in the SEC when they travel to Gainesville, Florida, to combat the Florida Gators in a battle of once-Heisman favorite quarterbacks.
The Longhorns are coming fresh off a bye week last week after manhandling Sam Houston State in a 55-0 contest two weeks ago in front of the home crowd in Austin, giving the team an extra week to refocus after the dominance, as they once again begin competition in college football's toughest conference.
And just 24 hours after the last injury report was released for the team, an updated report seems to have given the team some hope.
Texas Could Be Without Major Defender
In an interesting turn of events, cornerback Malik Muhammad has been downgraded from probable to questionable with an undisclosed injury, and according to reports from Inside Texas, he is expected to miss the game in Gainesville.
Cornerback Kobe Blake, however, has been upgraded to probable, giving Steve Sarkisian an easy option to go to if Muhammad does indeed miss the SEC opener Saturday afternoon. Safety Xavier Filsaime, a Florida native, has also been listed as probable.
Could Emmett Mosley V Finally Make His Longhorns Debut?
In the new injury report, again posted by CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, running back C.J. Baxter was still listed as doubtful with his hamstring injury, but it's two of yesterday's questionables that have now moved to probable, which has the Longhorns fans intriguingly lifting their eyebrows.
Running back Quintrevion Wisner, who has been dealing with a leg injury since the team's season opener at Ohio State, and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, still looking to play his first down in a Longhorn jersey after transferring over from the Stanford Cardinal, have been upgraded to probable.
Having Mosley on the field would give Arch Manning another big weapon to use on the field in addition to Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone as well as tight end Jack Endries.
With Stanford in the 2024 season, Mosley recorded 48 catches for 525 yards and six receiving touchdowns, either second or tied with fellow wideout Elic Ayomanor for the team lead.
This match will be the fifth one all-time between the two SEC teams, and the Gators will be looking to grab a huge home win to get their first win ever against the Burnt Orange, having tied the first meeting all the way back in 1924 and then lost the next three matches.
Last year's match between the two teams featured a stellar offensive showing from the Longhorns in front of the home crowd at DKR, with Quinn Ewers completing 19 passes for 333 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, during Texas' 49-17 win that saw them shut out the Gators 35-0 at halftime.
The Gators and Longhorns kick off Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on ESPN.