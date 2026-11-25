The final week of the regular season is finally here in college football, and that means two of the greatest words in the sport have arrived: "Rivalry Weekend."

For the Texas Longhorns, that means the third iteration of the Lone Star Showdown against their ever-bitter rivals since joining the SEC: the Texas A&M Aggies. While not the historic Thanksgiving night matchup, it still stands above the rest as the game to be played under the lights on Friday night.

It's a tale of two different teams, and in a rivalry game, anything can seemingly happen, but if the Longhorns want to remain on the hot streak they've been on, here are three matchups that will play critical roles in the showdown.

Can Texas Score in the Red Zone?

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite struggling in many key areas this season, one place the Aggies have been exceptionally well is the red zone, where they are holding teams to scoring just 73.33 percent of the time, which ranks No. 11 in the country.

The Longhorns haven't struggled in that area this season, ranking No. 4 in the country, converting red zone trips into scores 95.35 percent of the time. However, the Longhorns haven't faced a team as strong as the Aggies' red zone defense in the last five weeks, and converting points, especially in a rivalry game, will be critical.

Does Arch Manning Have Protection in the Passing Game?

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase (3) sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), forcing a fumble, during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' biggest weakness, and often the one piece holding them back throughout games this season, has been the pass protection. The Longhorns are allowing the third most sacks in SEC games this season, at 27, and while Manning has still been playing well as of late, it's always a looming threat to disrupt the offense.

The Aggies have been one of the conference's lowest-sack teams, tied for No. 15 with just 10 on the year. If the Longhorns can keep that trend and protect Manning, the offense should have a chance to flourish once more.

Will Texas Avoid Mistakes?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texas Longhorns are pretty much in the middle of the pack when it comes to penalties, averaging 6.3 per game, and the Aggies are right next to them at 5.9. The mistakes that will impact this game don't stem from who commits fewer; though that will certainly matter, it will instead be the ones that come from turnovers.

The Longhorns are throwing interceptions 3.06 percent of the time, which looks like a small number but ranks No. 105 in the country, while the Aggies throw them 3.92 percent of the time, which ranks No. 129.

Whichever quarterback can play the most mistake-free football gives their team a significant edge in the contest.

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