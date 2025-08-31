Texas Longhorns Impressed by Ohio State QB Julian Sayin: 'He Did His Thing'
AUSTIN -- All eyes were on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning headed into Saturday's matchup in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and rightfully so.
As arguably the biggest name in college football right now, Manning's debut as the full-time starter drew nation-wide attention, though he didn't exactly meet the colossal expectations.
But on the opposite side, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin stayed relatively calm and cool under pressure in his first-career start and helped lead the Buckeyes to a grind-it-out 14-7 win. As a result, he received his flowers from the Texas defense after the game.
Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Praises Julian Sayin
Texas star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. told the media postgame that Sayin played well, primarily when it came to limiting the opportunities for turnovers.
"Looking at it, he played smart," Hill Jr. said. "He didn't really make any mistakes. He didn't put the ball in harm's way, I feel like he did a great job doing his thing. He played a really good game, made the right checks, did his thing."
"Yeah, I agree," Texas linebacker Liona Lefau said. "He did his job well."
The numbers won't exactly jump off the page, but Sayin overall made good decisions against a Texas defense that took away Ohio State's run game throughout the afternoon.
He finished 13 of 20 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. There was never any real opportunities for the Texas defense to come away with takeaways due in large part to how Sayin managed the offense instead of trying to play hero ball.
Sayin then made his biggest mark on the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate that put Ohio State up 14-0 with 13:08 to play in the fourth quarter.
Texas linebacker Colin Simmons has never been shy about delivering his fair share of trash talk during his time in Austin. After Sayin was officially named the starter leading up to the season opener, Simmons took to social media and posted a picture of Sayin with no caption, implying he was ready to get after the young quarterback.
But Sayin avoided being sacked all game, including when Ohio State was backed up deep in its own territory after some impressive punts from Texas punter Jack Bouwmeester.
Who knows? Maybe Texas will get a chance at some revenge against Sayin and the Buckeyes later in the season during the College Football Playoff. But for now, Ohio State has the edge on the Longhorns.