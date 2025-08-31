Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Impressed by Ohio State QB Julian Sayin: 'He Did His Thing'

The Texas Longhorns defense played well against the Ohio State Buckeyes but Julian Sayin was hardly fazed and outplayed Arch Manning in the process.

Zach Dimmitt

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin walks off the field after beating the Texas Longhorns.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin walks off the field after beating the Texas Longhorns. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- All eyes were on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning headed into Saturday's matchup in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and rightfully so.

As arguably the biggest name in college football right now, Manning's debut as the full-time starter drew nation-wide attention, though he didn't exactly meet the colossal expectations.

But on the opposite side, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin stayed relatively calm and cool under pressure in his first-career start and helped lead the Buckeyes to a grind-it-out 14-7 win. As a result, he received his flowers from the Texas defense after the game.

Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Praises Julian Sayin

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin against the Texas Longhorns. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Texas star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. told the media postgame that Sayin played well, primarily when it came to limiting the opportunities for turnovers.

"Looking at it, he played smart," Hill Jr. said. "He didn't really make any mistakes. He didn't put the ball in harm's way, I feel like he did a great job doing his thing. He played a really good game, made the right checks, did his thing."

"Yeah, I agree," Texas linebacker Liona Lefau said. "He did his job well."

The numbers won't exactly jump off the page, but Sayin overall made good decisions against a Texas defense that took away Ohio State's run game throughout the afternoon.

He finished 13 of 20 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. There was never any real opportunities for the Texas defense to come away with takeaways due in large part to how Sayin managed the offense instead of trying to play hero ball.

Sayin then made his biggest mark on the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate that put Ohio State up 14-0 with 13:08 to play in the fourth quarter.

Texas linebacker Colin Simmons has never been shy about delivering his fair share of trash talk during his time in Austin. After Sayin was officially named the starter leading up to the season opener, Simmons took to social media and posted a picture of Sayin with no caption, implying he was ready to get after the young quarterback.

But Sayin avoided being sacked all game, including when Ohio State was backed up deep in its own territory after some impressive punts from Texas punter Jack Bouwmeester.

Who knows? Maybe Texas will get a chance at some revenge against Sayin and the Buckeyes later in the season during the College Football Playoff. But for now, Ohio State has the edge on the Longhorns.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football