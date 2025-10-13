Steve Sarkisian Doubles Down on Texas Haters
The Texas Longhorns are on the road to turning their season around.
After a pretty dominant victory the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, Coach Steve Sarkisian revealed he had seen the doubts that the media, social media and talking heads had regarding the program. He had seen the negativity towards his players and adamantly defended them following the team’s much-needed win.
In his Monday press conference, Sarkisian doubled down on his previous comments and recognized the Longhorns’ maturity regarding the comments.
Steve Sarkisian Praises Texas’ Maturity
"It doesn't matter what people write or say,” Sarkisian echoed on Monday. ”It's about what we do. It's a lesson learned for us, and that's where I talk about the maturity of our team. This is a great week for us to show our maturity for how far we've come as a team."
So far this season, Texas has been through a media rollercoaster. Ahead of the first game of the year, the Longhorns were appointed the ever-coveted No. 1 ranking, but would quickly fall from grace. Quarterback Arch Manning would be named the preseason Heisman favorite, only to meet a similar fate. The team’s victory over the Sooners was an act of resilience, and could be the spark the Longhorns need to fuel a playoff run.
“You have a gut check moment like we did last Saturday, and really for the entire week, their ability to respond the way that they did this week, not only during the game, but their ability to quiet the noise,” Sarkisian said after the game. ”There was a lot of noise outside of our building and their ability to stay connected to one another and put in the effort, to put forth the work, to put in the preparation and then they come out and play our brand, our style of football.”
Another target of harsh criticism was the offensive line after an abysmal performance against the Florida Gators. They responded by keeping Manning upright most of the game and consistently moving the line of scrimmage.
“I don’t give a shit about what anyone outside our program thinks,” Sarkisian said when asked about the offensive and defensive line’s performance. “I know what this program is built on. Those guys responded today in a dominating fashion.”
With a chance to keep their championship hopes alive, the Longhorns will travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.