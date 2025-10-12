Steve Sarkisian Silences Texas Haters After Red River Rivalry Victory
Following the Texas Longhorns’ loss to the Florida Gators, the narrative shifted from quarterback Arch Manning being what was holding the Longhorns back to the offensive and defensive line.
The Gators practically lived in the Texas backfield, causing holding calls, pressures and tackles for loss galore. On the opening drive of the Red River Rivalry, it looked like it was going to be more of the same for the big boys in burnt orange and white.
After the team completely flipped the script against the Oklahoma Sooners, coach Steve Sarkisian was quick to shut down any haters the team may have had.
Steve Sarkisian Snaps Back
“You have a gut check moment like we did last Saturday, and really for the entire week, their ability to respond the way that they did this week, not only during the game, but their ability to quiet the noise,” Sarkisian said after the game. ”There was a lot of noise outside of our building and their ability to stay connected to one another and put in the effort, to put forth the work, to put in the preparation and then they come out and play our brand, our style of football.”
The offensive line was a major concern going into the Red River Rivalry, as the Sooners' defense had recorded an impressive 21 sacks heading into the game. The Longhorns’ front five kept Manning upright for most of the game, allowing only one sack and logging one of their best performances of the year. Their ability to keep Manning upright allowed him to complete 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown.
“I don’t give a shit about what anyone outside our program thinks,” Sarkisian said when asked about the group’s performance. “I know what this program is built on. Those guys responded today in a dominating fashion.”
To say Texas’s season has been a roller coaster this year would be an understatement. It has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, even getting booed at home against the UTEP Miners. Taking down a top-10 team may have been the spark the team needed.
With the Longhorns halfway through their touch October road trip, they will now turn their attention to the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 18. If the Longhorns want a chance at playing for a National Championship this season, they will have to stay hot through the rest of the season and essentially win out.