Texas Longhorns Defense Has Clear Mindset Heading Into Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns were shocked last weekend after exiting the swamp with a 29-21 defeat, leaving them with more questions than answers about the rest of the season after dropping their second game of the season.
The offense had its struggles, some of the same that fans have become accustomed to seeing this season, much to their dismay. However, the real surprise was the defense allowing more than 450 yards, a total they had yet to come close to achieving this season.
Now, though, as they flip the page and prepare for the Red River Rivalry, one of college football's most storied rivalries, the defense's message is clear: Keep fighting.
Where There Is A Will, There's A Way
The most shocking part of the defeat wasn't the struggles or the discourse after the game, but the struggles shown on the defensive side of the ball, which was viewed as the most consistent and best part of the 2025 team. They entered the swamp playing an offense that had struggled all season, unable to find a rhythm or identity to find success. That didn't matter when the Longhorns came to town, though.
They allowed 457 total yards of offense, which was 184 more yards than they had allowed in any other game this season, and more than they had allowed in the previous two games COMBINED. Still, though, they didn't quit, something linebacker Leona Lefau touched on while speaking with the media, after they allowed only 42 yards in the final quarter, giving the team a chance to come back.
"One positive that we took away from the game was that, you know, coming together at the end, and trying to fight our way back into it," Lefau said while speaking with the media. "Just knowing our team never gives up on each other. It's exciting for us because it means no matter what happens, we never stop fighting."
Despite the showing in the swamp, indications don't suggest that the Longhorns' defense should be a worrying part for the rest of the season, but rather a one-off performance after a slow start on offense. That game is over now, though, and they have turned the page, moving on to the Oklahoma Sooners, as linebacker Anthony Hill said when he spoke to the media during pre-game.
"We just focused on us, like we don't really care what anyone else has to say, or what goes on outside of us," Hill said, speaking to the media. "We're gonna focus on us, execute, and handle our business going into the week."
Both points are valid, and both show that they should take a step back in the right direction this weekend at the Cotton Bowl, one of the most exciting games of the season. For now, though, they can only focus on what they can control, preparing for the day ahead of them.
The Longhorns will take on the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.