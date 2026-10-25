Who Will Replace Trevor Goosby at Left Tackle for Texas?

The news of Trevor Goosby's season-ending knee injury leaves Texas with a major hole to fill at one of the most important positions on its offense, putting the spotlight on the Longhorns' offensive line depth at a critical point in the season.

Goosby was carted off the field during Saturday's 34-27 win over Ole Miss, and ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the standout left tackle will miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign. His absence is a significant blow for Arch Manning, who will lose one of his most important protectors with Texas still fighting to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The immediate replacement is already familiar. Andre Cojoe stepped in for Goosby against the Rebels, making him the leading candidate to take over at left tackle. However, Texas will need more than a simple substitution to replace a player who has established himself as one of the nation's top offensive linemen.

Andre Cojoe Is the Leading Candidate, but Texas Has Other Options

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cojoe is the most logical starting point for Texas as it prepares for the remainder of the season. The veteran offensive lineman replaced Goosby against Ole Miss, giving the coaching staff a live look at how the offense operates without its starting left tackle.

The transition will not be easy. Goosby entered the season as a preseason All-American and first-team All-SEC selection after emerging as a cornerstone of the offensive line. He started every game at left tackle this season before the injury, protecting Manning's blind side and helping Texas establish its identity up front.

Cojoe has experience in the program and was considered a viable option when Goosby missed time during fall camp with a bone bruise. That familiarity matters, particularly with Texas hosting Mississippi State next weekend. The Longhorns have little time to experiment, and keeping the changes to a minimum could help preserve continuity across the line.

Still, Cojoe's performance against Ole Miss showed that the adjustment will require work. He allowed pressure after entering the game, and replacing a player with Goosby's experience and ability is a considerably larger challenge than simply filling a spot on the depth chart.

Jordan Coleman is another name to watch. The redshirt freshman was listed behind Goosby at left tackle on Texas' preseason depth chart, making him a potential option if the coaching staff wants to evaluate a younger player at the position. Texas could also consider reshuffling its line, including moving a tackle to the left side and adjusting the surrounding assignments.

Any change, however, must account for the chemistry built among the existing starters. Moving multiple players could create additional uncertainty at a time when Manning needs reliable protection and the running game needs consistent blocking.

Ultimately, Cojoe appears to have the inside track because he has already taken meaningful snaps at left tackle in a game. Coleman offers another possibility, but the Longhorns have not publicly established a permanent replacement.

Texas' priority now is finding the most dependable combination up front, not expecting any one player to replicate everything Goosby brought to the position. The schedule will not wait for the offensive line to settle in, and the quality of Manning's protection could determine whether the Longhorns turn their win over Ole Miss into the start of a genuine late-season push.

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