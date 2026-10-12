Steve Sarkisian Has Some Explaining to Do After Texas' Loss to Oklahoma

Despite coming to Austin, known for its innovative offensive scheme and often-praised play-calling, Steve Sarkisian hasn’t been immune to calls to hand over his play-calling responsibilities as the Texas Longhorns head coach.

Even as he’s raised the status of the Longhorns program from a perennial 8-9 win program, after over a decade of consistent mediocrity, back into national championship contention, Sarkisian’s insistence on calling plays remains a touchy subject.

After Saturday’s 27-24 upset loss to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners, which ended a two-game winning streak in the Red River Rivalry, Sarkisian quickly shot down any possibility of stepping down as play-caller.

"Not a chance," Sarkisian said about changing offensive play-callers. "We have to play better."

Steve Sarkisian Must Take Part of the Blame

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into the stadium before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not exactly the most reassuring answer from Sarkisian. Yes, he was well within his rights to shoot down any question about giving up his play-calling duties. However, he failed to take accountability for his own role in that same breath.

Sarkisian made it clear in that response that he doesn’t see himself, or specifically his play-calling, as the reason Texas blew a 17-7 lead to the Sooners.

To his credit, that makes sense. Sarkisian isn’t the one on the field trying to execute the game plan. There is only so much he can do pre-snap to help his team get into the best spot possible to execute.

Once the play clock reaches 15 seconds and coach-to-player communication shuts off, the onus shifts to the players on the field. Arch Manning threw the two second-half interceptions that helped Oklahoma claw its way to victory despite a less-than-stellar offensive showing.

Gianni Spetic, Texas' new kicker out of the transfer portal this offseason, missed what would have been the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

That said, while it does come down to the players executing the game plan, it ultimately comes back to Sarkisian. He is the head coach and offensive coordinator, and is getting paid $11.05 million this year to help Texas win football games.

He is also responsible for building one of the most talented, yet expensive, rosters in college football. One that spent heavily in the portal this offseason to retool the supporting cast around its quarterback.

So far, through five games, it’s fair to say Texas isn’t seeing the return on investment it expected on either front. The Longhorns currently rank 79th nationally in total offense and 59th in scoring.

Both are categories in which Sarkisian should rank at least in the top half nationally, given his offensive pedigree and the talent on the field.

Given the difficulty of the Longhorns’ schedule at the start of the season, it may still be too early to say Sarkisian’s insistence on calling plays is hurting the team. However, that could change quickly if he doesn’t find a way to improve on-field results.

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