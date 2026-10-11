Coaches Restrain Texas and Oklahoma Players During Heated Postgame Exchange
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The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners were jawing before the coin toss, after plays and even during a notable scuffle that ensued on the OU sideline in the second half.
But the heat got turned up a notch once the final clock hit triple zeros and Oklahoma had officially secured a shocking 27-24 upset win over No. 1 Texas on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.
As the Sooners ran on to the field to celebrate the game-winning 47-yard field goal from Tate Sandell, multiple players from Texas and Oklahoma met at midfield to exchange words after an emotional game.
Punches weren't thrown but there was some heated face-to-face confrontations that forced coaches and staffers from both teams to step in before things got ugly.
Texas, Oklahoma Players Exchanged Words After the Game
In a clip captured by Carson Field of Sooners on SI, players from both sides can be seen shouting at each other once the game ended.
At the center of this was Texas freshman wide receiver Kohen Brown. A Waxahachie, TX native, the Red River Rivalry takes place close to his hometown and it clearly meant a lot to him.
Despite the loss, he didn't back down from talking some trash to Oklahoma. This included an exchange with Sooners defensive back Markel Ford, who laughed at Brown while throwing up the "Horns Down."
"Y'all still sorry though!" Brown yelled at Ford.
Take a look:
This kind of moment is what the rivalry is all about. Nothing violent, no fighting. Just some postgame trash talk. If Texas had won, the Sooners might have done the same.
Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V was another player who had words for Oklahoma players on multiple occasions Saturday. He was seen jawing with Sooners cornerback Courtland Guillory during the first half after a play was over.
But of course, Guillory got the last laugh with an interception of Arch Manning in the final minute that helped set up the game-winning field goal for Oklahoma.
The trash-talking from Oklahoma to Texas will continue for the next calendar year, as it should. The Longhorns will have to wait awhile until they get a chance at revenge.
Until then, they will simply have to deal with the hate being thrown their way from Oklahoma fans that have every right to do so.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7