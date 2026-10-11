The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners were jawing before the coin toss, after plays and even during a notable scuffle that ensued on the OU sideline in the second half.

But the heat got turned up a notch once the final clock hit triple zeros and Oklahoma had officially secured a shocking 27-24 upset win over No. 1 Texas on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

As the Sooners ran on to the field to celebrate the game-winning 47-yard field goal from Tate Sandell, multiple players from Texas and Oklahoma met at midfield to exchange words after an emotional game.

Punches weren't thrown but there was some heated face-to-face confrontations that forced coaches and staffers from both teams to step in before things got ugly.

Texas, Oklahoma Players Exchanged Words After the Game

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kohen Brown takes the field before the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a clip captured by Carson Field of Sooners on SI, players from both sides can be seen shouting at each other once the game ended.

At the center of this was Texas freshman wide receiver Kohen Brown. A Waxahachie, TX native, the Red River Rivalry takes place close to his hometown and it clearly meant a lot to him.

Despite the loss, he didn't back down from talking some trash to Oklahoma. This included an exchange with Sooners defensive back Markel Ford, who laughed at Brown while throwing up the "Horns Down."

"Y'all still sorry though!" Brown yelled at Ford.

Take a look:

Texas and OU had to be separated moments after the game ended.



Texas players chirped with “y’all still suck” before Steve Sarkisian corralled his group back to the sideline.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/vs6kBhwlEw — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) October 10, 2026

This kind of moment is what the rivalry is all about. Nothing violent, no fighting. Just some postgame trash talk. If Texas had won, the Sooners might have done the same.

Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V was another player who had words for Oklahoma players on multiple occasions Saturday. He was seen jawing with Sooners cornerback Courtland Guillory during the first half after a play was over.

But of course, Guillory got the last laugh with an interception of Arch Manning in the final minute that helped set up the game-winning field goal for Oklahoma.

Texas WR Emmett Mosley V chirping with Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory.



Mosley hasn’t been shy to talk a bit of trash during the first half pic.twitter.com/sNyGE2VI0X — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 10, 2026

The trash-talking from Oklahoma to Texas will continue for the next calendar year, as it should. The Longhorns will have to wait awhile until they get a chance at revenge.

Until then, they will simply have to deal with the hate being thrown their way from Oklahoma fans that have every right to do so.

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