Steve Sarkisian Shuts Down Possibility of Making Changes to Coaching Staff

During his career in Austin, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been faced with consistent questions regarding the responsibilities that come with being the team's offensive play-caller.

Those concerns have now reached a boiling point following Saturday's crushing 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma in Dallas.

But it's not just about Sarkisian's role as the play-caller. There are major questions surrounding special teams coach Jeff Banks following another poor showing for the second straight week, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Regardless of any concerns, Sarkisian is making his intentions clear when it comes to any potential changes to the coaching staff.

Steve Sarkisian is Putting His Foot Down

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't expect Texas to make any significant coaching staff changes this season.

When asked after the game if he is considering giving up play-calling duties to someone else on staff, Sarkisian swiftly shut the possibility down.

"Not a chance," Sarkisian said. "We have to play better."

Then, when asked shortly after if he needs to consider "reevaluating Jeff Banks' responsibilities on special teams," Sarkisian answered quickly.

"No," he said.

Simple answer. But the solution might be even more simple: making changes.

The offense is far too talented and far too expensive to be expressing so much inconsistency. If Sarkisian delegates the play-calling to someone else, the possibilities can open up.

If Texas ends up making that kind of change in the seasons to come and it fails, then Sarkisian can say "told ya so." But until then, it might be in Texas' best interest to try something new.

That said, the special teams debate feels like a much easier one to settle.,

Texas Needs to Have Serious Evaluations of Specials Teams Staff

Texas Longhorns special teams coordinator Jeff Banks against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Banks, who is also the tight ends coach, deserves tons of credit for helping produce NFL talents like Ja'Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Jack Endries over the past few years.

But it might be time to consider a new specials teams coach. In fact, that's been a reality since the second half of last season when Texas inexplicably gave up a surprise onside kick in the loss to Georgia that left fans shocked.

Sarkisian shouldered the blame for the special teams miscues, but that there's already enough things on offense he has to get fixed. Banks should be tasked with improvement as well.

"I feel like we've missed some opportunities on special teams quite frankly," Sarkisian said. "I felt like we had a couple return opportunities that we didn't get. Clearly, two weeks in a row we've kicked the ball out of bounds on kickoffs. We're better than that, and so I've got to find a way to get our guys playing with more confidence from a specialist standpoint. But again, that's my job to try to get that done."

The Longhorns will need to clean things up quickly headed into next week's matchup with Florida, or else their College Football Playoff hopes will be in danger before the calendar turns to November.

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