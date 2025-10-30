Steve Sarkisian Heavily Focused on This Vanderbilt Position Group
The Texas Longhorns will get the opportunity to make a huge statement to the world of college football and increase their chances to stay alive in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, returning home for the first time in over a month, hosting the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores.
While the Longhorns were in Starkville battling to survive an upset, having to make a dramatic come-from-behind win in overtime over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Commodores were in Nashville continuing their excellent start to the season, holding off the Missouri Tigers for a narrow victory at home.
The Commodores are having their best season in quite some time, currently sitting with a 7-1 record and ranked ninth in the country, which is the highest Vanderbilt has been ranked since 1937. Leading the charge for Vanderbilt is quarterback Diego Pavia, who's the engine of the Commodores' offense, obviously in the passing game and in the running game; however, there's one position group the Longhorns will also have to key in on.
Steve Sarkisian Gives Insight on Commodores' Tight End Room
As already mentioned, Pavia is the motor of Vanderbilt's offense, completing 139 of his 202 pass attempts for 1,698 yards, 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while also being the team's leading rusher with 458 yards on 85 attempts and five additional scores.
Another layer of the Commodores offense the Longhorns will have to focus on is the tight end's as Steve Sarkisian talked about on Wednesday's SEC teleconference, where he gave praise to the multiple roles the tight ends have in the Commodores offense.
"I know they do a great job of it, and they're all very versatile guys," Sarkisian said. "They all have their strengths, and they do a nice job schematically of using them and playing to their strengths, but yet, you can't just hunker down on that's all that they do. You know, they're versatile enough that they can do multiple things. But you know, credit to the staff and credit to those players that they can utilize them in a variety of ways, and in the pass game, but also in the run game. You know they're, they're a big part of what they do in the run game as well."
The top target in the Commodores' tight end room is senior Eli Stowers. The former quarterback- turned-tight end is Pavia's top weapon in the passing game, as the 6-4 target is the Commodores' leading receiver with 31 receptions for 397 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Vanderbilt's offense also has two other tight ends involved in the offense, with senior Cole Spence having the second most receptions in the Commodores' tight end room with eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The third Vanderbilt tight end is sophomore Brycen Coleman, who tallied three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.
While Texas will be heavily focused on containing Pavia's impact on Saturday, the Longhorns' defense will have to be equally prepared to stop Vanderbilt's trio of tight ends.