Steve Sarkisian Reveals Fights Broke Out at Texas Practice Ahead of Missouri

Texas has no shortage of motivation heading into Saturday's game against Missouri. The Longhorns are trying to keep their momentum rolling after consecutive wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, while also keeping their SEC Championship and playoff hopes alive.

Apparently, that urgency has been evident well before kickoff.

Steve Sarkisian revealed that Texas experienced an unusually intense week of practice, with multiple altercations breaking out during competitive periods. Rather than describing a team dealing with internal problems, the head coach presented the incidents as evidence of the physicality and competitiveness his players brought to the field.

For Sarkisian, the distinction matters. He wants a team willing to compete with an edge, particularly when preparing for a physical opponent like Missouri.

Texas is embracing the intensity

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) reacts after an incomplete pass defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) defends during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Practice altercations are never something a coaching staff wants to see spiral out of control. But there is a difference between a team losing its composure and players competing so aggressively that emotions occasionally boil over.

Sarkisian's description pointed toward the latter.

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The Longhorns have spent the week preparing for a Missouri team that can challenge defenses with its physical rushing attack and create opportunities through the passing game. That matchup demands toughness, discipline and consistent execution. Texas cannot afford to be pushed around at the line of scrimmage, especially against a running back capable of creating yards between the tackles and outside the formation.

The intensity at practice suggests the Longhorns understand the kind of test awaiting them.

It also speaks to the competitive environment Sarkisian wants to establish. Texas has plenty of talent, but talent alone does not guarantee that a team will respond when an opponent starts landing punches. The Longhorns need players who are willing to fight for their assignments, finish plays and maintain their physicality throughout four quarters.

That does not mean every practice confrontation should be celebrated. Sarkisian still has to make sure the energy stays productive and does not cross into unnecessary penalties or distractions. The goal is to carry the edge onto the field without sacrificing the discipline required to win.

That balance will be especially important against Missouri. The Tigers' offense is designed to punish defenses that overcommit to stopping the run, so Texas cannot let aggression turn into reckless positioning. The defensive front must play physically while maintaining gap integrity, and the secondary must remain alert to the quick throws Missouri uses to take advantage of run-heavy looks.

The same mentality applies offensively. Texas needs to match Missouri's physicality and establish control rather than allowing the Tigers to dictate the game's tempo.

Ultimately, the multiple dust-ups Sarkisian described are not necessarily a warning sign about the state of the locker room. They offer a glimpse into a week of practice in which the competition was particularly fierce.

Now comes the important part: transferring that intensity to Saturday. If Texas can bring the same physical edge to Missouri while keeping its emotions and execution under control, the practice-week competitiveness could become a meaningful advantage.

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