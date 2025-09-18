Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Says Key Player Will Return from Injury vs. Sam Houston

Texas football has seen a few injuries three weeks into the college football season, but is already expecting one player to return.

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian takes notes during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Three weeks into the college football season, and the Texas Longhorns have found themselves facing injury trouble on both sides of the ball. Some of these injuries have impacted a few essential players for the Longhorns, including running back Tre Wisner and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Recently, head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the availability of these players, saying that fans will see at least a few of them return to the field this Saturday, while others are making progress

DeAndre Moore Jr. - WR - Returning

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"[Moore] is good to go, he'll play, he'll be rolling Saturday, which is really great to have him back," Sarkisian said. "I know that he and Arch [Manning] have a nice connection."

Moore sat out this past week after suffering a concussion against San Jose State in week two. Still looking to build on his chemistry with Manning, Moore would be another critical return for the Longhorns' offense. He would also rejoin fellow receivers Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone, comprising a potentially deadly trio for opposing defenses the rest of the season.

Tre Wisner - RB - Doubtful

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs past Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tre is making really good progress right now," Sarkisan said. "I would say he's doubtful for Saturday, but I've been impressed with the progress that he's making."

Wisner has appeared in only one game thus far this season, in week one against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has missed two games, against San Jose State and UTEP, due to an apparent leg injury. As the offense continues to find its footing this season, Wisner would be a welcome re-addition to provide support for quarterback Arch Manning.

Though his absence is a loss for the Longhorns on the offensive side, Sarkisian says it does provide the team an opportunity to check out some players lower on the depth chart.

"This provides another opportunity for these other three backs," Sarkisian said. "Again, we're seeing some really positive signs out of these guys."

Sarkisian is referring to Texas running backs James Simon, Jerrick Gibson, and Christian Clark. All three players took snaps after No. 2 back, CJ Baxter, suffered a hamstring injury last Saturday against UTEP. Simon, Gibson and Clark combined for 42 carries and 163 yards. The run game is also supported by Manning, who rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns against the Miners.

The Moore news is welcomed, while these other injuries shouldn't prove detrimental to the Longhorns, the favorite to win its third straight game at home. Though the team can power through for now, conference play begins in two weeks, and Texas will need every difference maker it can on the field to face a daunting SEC schedule.

