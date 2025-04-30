Tashard Choice Thinks Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue is 'Very Similar' To NFL Star
The Texas Longhorns broke a program record for the second season in a row over the weekend, with 12 players getting picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those players was running back Jaydon Blue, who was picked up in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys. Fortunately for Blue, Given the Cowboys' dire need for a running back, he could get a chance to see the field early and often in Dallas.
Of course it is typically hard to imagine a fifth round pick being a major contributor from the jump for any NFL team.
But according to former Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice, Blue could be an exception to that rule, comparing him favorably to one of the NFL's best running backs in Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs.
"They're very similar," Choice told Tommy Yarish of DallasCowboys.com. "Both are very explosive, make plays out of the backfield, and very smart. I think Blue is very, very smart, I think (Jahmyr) is the smartest running back I've ever coached."
Of course, that is a lofty comparison. Last season, Gibbs was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, rushing 250 times for 1,412 yards and 16 scores, while catching 52 passes for 517 yards and four more touchdowns, totaling 1,929 yards from scrimmage.
And Choice, who now coaches Gibbs in Detroit, knows that Blue will have to put in a lot of work to reach that level in the NFL with Dallas.
"He's got to live up to being Jah, Jah is an animal," Choice said. "And so he's going to have to perform and perform at a high clip so that can be comparable. So now he's got to prove himself to see who he is in the NFL."
Fortunately, Blue should have a good shot to do just that, with a wide open running back room ahead of him, and an offense that is being specifically tooled both personnel and coaching wise to improve and excel in the run game.